Give Local Piedmont raised more than $1 million for nonprofits in the region during Piedmont Community Foundation’s seventh annual online fundraising event on Tuesday, May 5.
The foundation, a public charity that seeks to strengthen communities in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock through philanthropy, said in a news release that the event had 3,742 individual donors who made 8,089 donations, surpassing the six previous years in donations.
The final figure represents more than a 30 percent increase in the overall total from 2019, with the same number of nonprofit organizations, 177, participating, the foundation said.
Pre-event donations totaled $137,900 and the average donation was notably higher this year at $135.61. The largest donation was $20,000 with several $10,000 gifts. Donors chose to give $49,100 to cover the fees for the foundation’s organizations.
Total raised includes a $100,000 bonus pool and $54,500 in student giving from the PATH Foundation, as well as $22,000 in prizes from sponsors, the news release stated.
Give Local Piedmont was a great day for the Museum of Culpeper History as well as other nonprofits in the region, the museum’s Director, Morgan Pierce said in an email Monday.
“Our supporters really responded to the needs of the community and helped the museum set two new record highs—total number of individual donors and also total donations,” Pierce said. “We are so grateful to those who showed their support and aided the museum during this incredible time of need.”
The event’s prize structure was largely based on number of unique donations versus donation totals. The Grand Prize for a “large” organization was the Fauquier Free clinic, with the Fauquier SPCA coming in second.
The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League was the first place winner for the Grand Prize “Small” organization with the Cold War Museum in second place.
Eight nonprofits chosen at random were awarded $500 each through the Golden Ticket prize. Twelve organizations received $1000 in additional prizes. The complete list of prizes is at www.npcf.org.
“WOW! Our nonprofits, the business community and the citizens in our four counties banded together to strengthen the northern piedmont region,” said Jane Bowling-Wilson, executive director of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
“It was exhilarating to see this kind of support as so many lives have been impacted and changed since the COVID- 19 crisis,” she added. “Give Local Piedmont was a perfect way for our communities to rise above some of the day-to-day obstacles and support the causes we care deeply about. Keeping our giving local and supporting our nonprofits speaks volumes about this northern piedmont region we call home. Thank you!”
