One of the most tumultuous and consequential sessions of the General Assembly in decades is down to one day.
After 61 days of acting on a flood of far-reaching legislation, the Democrat-led assembly will meet Thursday to adopt a two-year state budget and changes to the spending plan for the current fiscal year. The legislature also will elect judges to fill seats on the State Corporation Commission and Virginia Court of Appeals.
Lawmakers quickly moved into high gear during the forced overtime on Sunday.
Both chambers approved legislation that, if signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, legalizes casino gambling and sports betting, raises the minimum wage, gives localities the option of collective bargaining with public employees, decriminalizes marijuana and gives counties equal authority as cities and towns to tax cigarettes, meals, lodging and admissions.
They also adopted a sweeping transportation funding package that Northam proposed. It would raise the state gas tax by 10 cents a gallon over two years and impose a regional fuel tax of 7.6 cents a gallon in areas outside of Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and the Interstate 81 corridor that already levy it.
The governor did not succeed in eliminating Virginia's annual vehicle inspection requirement and toughening highway laws, including a proposal to allow police to enforce the state's mandatory seat belt law without having other reasons, such as speeding or defective equipment, for citing drivers. The Senate killed Northam's seat belt proposal twice as the session wound down over the weekend.
It was the inauguration of a new General Assembly transformed by elections that gave Democrats control of both chambers for the first time in more than 20 years.
"This General Assembly session has been historic in the extraordinary progress the House of Delegates has made for Virginians in every corner of the commonwealth," said House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, the first woman elected as speaker.
"In November, voters called for swift, impactful action to make their communities safer and more prosperous," Filler-Corn said in a statement after the assembly adjourned at 5 p.m. "We have delivered on that mandate."
Here are some highlights of actions the assembly took on Sunday:
Gaming
The House of Delegates approved legislation to let Richmond and four other cities approve casino resorts that invest at least $300 million and provide a new stream of state and local tax revenues.
The House approved bills proposed by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach. The legislation would allow Norfolk, Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol to approve casino gambling in referendums on Nov. 3. Richmond would have the option of setting a referendum later because the city lags behind the others in choosing a potential casino operator.
Both chambers also approved identical bills proposed by Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, to legalize betting on professional and collegiate sports, except for those involving teams from Virginia public and private colleges and universities.
After the House rejected an initial negotiated agreement on Saturday that would have allowed betting on college sporting events involving public and private institutions in Virginia, both chambers approved a new report that forbids legal betting on Virginia collegiate sports. It also prohibits "proposition" betting on individual athletic performances during any college game.
Earlier in the session, the assembly banned electronic skill games rather than regulating and taxing them. The legislature also allowed the Virginia Lottery to sell its games online.
County tax authority
Virginia counties are on the verge of have equal taxing powers as cities and towns - with some limits - for the first time in more than 80 years.
Legislation proposed by Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, would allow counties to impose meals taxes up to 6% without referendum or seeking assembly permission
It also would let counties to join almost 120 localities that tax cigarettes, but would cap the local tax at 40 cents per pack. Currently, Fairfax and Arlington are the only counties that tax cigarettes, both at a rate of 30 cents per pack. The bills would grandfather higher tax rates that cities and towns already impose.
The legislation also expands county authority to impose taxes on admissions and transient occupancy.
Transportation
The omnibus transportation bill, proposed by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, passed the House and the Senate.
In addition to raising state and regional gas taxes, the legislation would create the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and allow sale of $1 billion in bonds to pay Virginia's share of a $3.7 billion rail deal with CSX Corp. and Amtrak, and $1 billion in bonds to pay for the I-81 improvement plan approved last year.
In an exchange with Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, Saslaw said he couldn't foresee whether the state would have to raise gas taxes again in the next five years. "I won't be here," said Saslaw, who turned 80 earlier in the session.
"If you can find someone who'll pour the asphalt for free, we'll never have to raise the gas tax again," he told Suetterlein.
Saslaw also clashed with Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, who said tax increases approved by the assembly would put a heavy burden on people who can least afford it.
"We're setting up a new class of the impoverished," DeSteph said.
Saslaw shot back, "This bill will help low-income people because they just might be able to get to a job if we do something with the roads and mass transit."
Marijuana decriminalization
Lawmakers on Sunday also voted to decriminalize possession small amounts of marijuana in Virginia, doing away with jail time and criminal convictions for people found with less than an ounce.
The legislation would levy a $25 civil fine for simple possession, or possession “for personal use,” which is defined as less than an ounce of marijuana, or about 28 grams. An average joint contains a third to a half of a gram, according to academic and federal estimates.
Under legislation heading to Northam the state's watchdog agency would study legalization.
Minimum wage
Virginia’s lowest-paid workers will likely see their wages rise to $9.50 an hour by January under landmark legislation the assembly approved Sunday.
It would raise Virginia’s minimum wage to $9.50 an hour on Jan. 1, 2021 and increase it gradually to $12 an hour in 2023.Northam, who has said increasing the state’s minimum wage is among his top priorities.
“This is a great day for the working people in Virginia. We are poised to give Virginia's minimum wage workers a raise, and they have earned it,” said Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, who introduced a House bill on the issue. The measure does not call for an increase to $15, which civic groups had argued for. Instead, it calls for a study on the impact of minimum wage increases.
Collective bargaining
The House and Senate signed off Sunday on a deal to potentially allow public sector employees, including teachers, to collectively bargain. The measure does not apply to state workers.
The agreement approved by both chambers is a watered down version of the measure sponsored by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William that would have granted the power to workers across the state.
Instead, the legislature opted for a compromise similar to a Saslaw measure that would require local governments to opt into the idea.
Guzman called it a “historic first step” for the state.
Sick Leave
The legislature did not require Virginia employers to offer paid sick leave. The Senate did not take a final vote on a measure introduced by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, that would have required public and private employers with 15 or more employees to provide employees with an hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours they work.
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chairwoman of the Finance and Appropriations Committee, said the panel had “serious concerns about the fiscal impact.”
***
Two dozen bills - including legislation on how to implement the proposed constitutional amendment on redistricting - and multiple resolutions died without final action when the assembly adjourned at 5 p.m. on Sunday, an hour before the deadline established in the resolution that extended the session beyond its scheduled end on Saturday.
The assembly also let die a pair of bills for a battery storage pilot project sought by Dominion Energy that would have used school buses to store electricity.
On Thursday lawmakers will discuss limiting the number of bills they introduce next year in response to the overwhelming volume of legislation that sent lawmakers beyond midnight into extended "legislative days" three times. The House rejected a Senate attempt to limit the number bills legislators can file ahead of next year's 45-day session.
"We're fine, because we already have a bill limit - 15 in odd years," House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, said after the scheduled 60-day session did not end on time.
