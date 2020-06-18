As unrest spread after George Floyd died in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer, the Rev. Erick Kalenga watched and prayed.
“I wanted to reach out, bridge the gap,” the Culpeper County minister said Thursday in an interview with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
So, Kalenga was there when protesters first marched in Culpeper to protest Floyd’s death and racial injustice across the nation.
That night, Kalenga led a public prayer with 100 marchers and police officers at Culpeper’s Love sculpture, begging God to heal hearts and help the community move forward in unity.
Kalenga was there during Culpeper’s second protest the following Saturday at Yowell Meadow Park, standing side by side and praying with local law enforcement officers, hundreds of African American residents and others.
“We need to have conversations regarding racial reconciliation, we need to listen to each other’s stories,” Kalenga said Thursday. “I started thinking, what are some of the practical ways we can start coming together?
“Historically, the church has always been at the forefront, pastors have stepped forward to help in troubled times,” he said. “We need to reach within ourselves and help one another be a part of bringing unity and work toward being one.”
To that end, Kalenga said he met a week ago with pastors from Culpeper’s African American churches, white congregations and Culpeper’s Latino population.
“Twenty-two pastors came to the gathering, and agreed to join with me in a prayer vigil,” he said. “It was a united front—black church and white church and Hispanic church all were there at the Thursday meeting.”
On Saturday, Kalenga and some of those ministers held a prayer vigil at the Culpeper Sports Complex that was attended by about 100 people.
Kalenga, a black native of South Africa, said a dialogue has begun between Culpeer’s different communities. This could be the beginning of great healing blessed by God, he said.
But Kalenga acknowledged some of that sharing will be likely be painful.
“I hope to have us join together for future events that will encourage discussion of racial issues, to help us work through these difficult feelings and come out better, together,” he said.
Kalenga hopes to organize breakfasts or lunches and a Racial Reconciliation Conference at the end of September.
At the Sports Complex, the pastors prayed about the COVID crisis and lockdowns, small businesses suffering and people losing their jobs. They prayed about families racked by disease and unable to get enough to eat.
They prayed about the heritage of pain that has followed African Americans as they’ve struggled for respect, economic success, and equality under the law.
They prayed for Culpeper, for government leaders and business owners, for agricultural employees and farmers, for residents as they face fears and challenges in a time filled with instability and anxiety, and a future that is impossible to predict.
“All the prayers showed great humility, unity with one another and support,” Kalenga said. “There was a good feeling with everyone there, very positive. We are all one through Christ—one human race.”
