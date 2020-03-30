Another byproduct of the coronavirus pandemic is the widespread cancellation of meetings and support groups for people in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction.
As the virus spreads, those recovery resources – like in various other arenas – are going online. The Culpeper community has responded in a big way to share links, sites, videos and more to help those in recovery, stay in recovery even as the world faces its most challenging time in modern history.
Social distancing doesn’t have to mean isolation, said Dee Fleming, founder of Culpeper Overdose Awareness.
“If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, recovery support is still available,” she said.
For example, intherooms.com offers more than 130 meetings a week, including 12-step and non 12-step, wellness and mental health modalities, according to Fleming.
Her site – at CulpeperOverdoseAwareness.org and on Facebook – provides a dynamic listing of local, regional and national resources to help one maintain their sobriety. It is worth checking out.
“There are many helpful apps like Celebrate Recovery, NA Speakers, Sober Tool and Calm that can help keep you focused and encouraged with daily readings, goal-setting, connecting with a sponsor and more,” Fleming said. “As you are exercising or working around the house, podcasts can be a great way to keep your mind occupied in a positive way.”
Popular podcasts include That Sober Guy and This Naked Mind. Those in recovery can also read recovery literature such as AA’s Big Book. YouTube is another great source to support one’s mental health during this stressful time, Fleming said, mentioning meditation and grounding posts.
For those without access to the internet, there are various helplines and hotlines – Peer to Peer 24-hour Warmline at 833/626-1490; Text hello to the 24-hour Crisis Line at 741741; Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 540/825-5656; National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800/273-8255 and the LGBTQ Trevor Project Lifeline at 866/488-7386.
“This doesn’t have to be a time of isolation,” Fleming said. “Let it be a time where you focus on and strengthen your recovery. Together, we can find help, hope and healing.”
Restore Culpeper, a faith-based support group, was holding in-person weekly meetings in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock County. The pandemic cancelled them all until further notice.
Fleming is supporting the group and it members by posting a positive message every night at the HeRestoresVa Facebook page. In addition, RESTORE leaders are checking in with those who regularly attend.
“They have also put their contact numbers on our FB page, making themselves available for anyone who needs someone to talk to,” said Shelly Burnham, a board member with Mountain View Community Church’s ministry, CARS, Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services.
A Restore Rappahannock leader named Margaret recently posted a video at the HeRestoreVa page, reviewing step four of the 12-step “spiritual journey.” Step four involves a searching and fearless moral inventory of one self, she said, quoting from the Old Testament Bible book of Lamentations: “Let us examine our ways and test them.”
God already knows all of our sins, failings and weaknesses, the recovery leader said.
“He knows our heart … there is no hiding from God. … God wants to heal your wounded emotions, God gives us unconditional love and acceptance, God says we are free,” she said.
Kevin Edwards, founder of Smart Recovery Culpeper and culpeperrecovery.com, offers a science-based approach to overcoming one’s addiction. When the Culpeper Library closed earlier this month due to COVID-19, Smart Recovery Culpeper saw its meeting space shuttered. About six to 12 people attended the meetings on a regular basis, Edwards said.
For those in recovery looking to get through this unprecedented time, he suggested signing up for free online recovery coaching at unaddicatble.org. Users of the site can see and hear Edwards and other recovery coaches.
Losing an in-person support group while in recovery doesn’t create any real difficulties, he said, only perceived difficulties. Humans have five senses and in Buddhism, the mind is considered a sixth sense, Edwards said.
“Being able to smell, taste, and touch objects (or people) in a face-to-face recovery meeting are negligible factors to overcoming any addiction,” he said, adding, “Addiction is a common emotional symptom that can be mastered and controlled once its psychological nature is understood.”
The mind is the “master key” to overcoming addiction, Edwards said, and sight and sound are the superior senses for assimilating information and transforming the mind.
Peer recovery coach Heather Fossen, a contract employee with Mental Health of Virginia, referred to the various aforementioned online and phone resources for people seeking to maintain their sobriety. She said she believes doing so is possible.
“Help is a phone call away or you can chat or text any warmline in Virginia,” she said. “Taking the time to just be in the moment and not worrying about tomorrow is key.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.