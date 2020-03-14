On Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health and the Peninsula Health District reported the death of a hospitalized patient who previously tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.
It was the commonwealth’s first death due to COVID-19, they said.
The patient was a man in his 70s who acquired COVID-19 through an unknown source. He died of respiratory failure.
“On behalf of the entire commonwealth, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” said Dr. M. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner. “The health of our residents and the community is our top priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our commonwealth.”
Public health officials are reaching out to all identified contacts of COVID-19 cases, the agencies said.
The Health Department recorded the man’s case when it was first identified.
The Peninsula Health District has activated its incident management team and is deploying all resources to contain the virus outbreak, it said.
The Health District has been working to identify people who may have been in contact with people known to have tested positive for coronavirus. Professionals are interviewing affected people and instructing them on how to protect themselves and others.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory germs, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following behaviors:
—Stay home when you are sick.
—Avoid contact with sick people.
—Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
—Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
—Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
—Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
In the rapidly changing situation, officials are sharing updated information on these websites: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/covid19.
