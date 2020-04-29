Contractors on Wednesday removed the circa 1878 Waterloo Bridge deck over the Rappahannock River as part of its ongoing, $3.65 million restoration.
Corman Kokosing Construction launched the job in February after VDOT awarded the contract to fix the single-truss structure that is one of few still remaining.
Located on State Route 613 at the Culpeper-Fauquier county line, the bridge has been closed to traffic since 2014 due to significant deterioration.
The historic bridge will be repaired as authentically as possible, though some components not fit for continued use will be replaced. The bridge is slated to reopen to traffic by April 30, 2021, with an expected 12-ton weight restriction.
