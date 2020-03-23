Hearing of free entry and desperate to get out of the house this past weekend due to COVID-19 quarantines and closures, lots of people tried to hike local trails that are part of the Shenandoah National Park system—so many people that local access is now blocked.
“Due to an overabundance of visitors trying to access the Old Rag Mountain and Whiteoak Canyon trails, the boundary access roads, Nethers Road and Weakley Hollow Road, are being shut down by authority of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office,” according to a post Sunday on the Shenandoah NP Facebook page. “Only local residents will be able to access these roads. Please stay away from this area at this time.”
Park officials said they were concerned that Saturday’s visitation patterns violated CDC recommendations for social distancing of at least six-feet apart.
“If you are coming to the Park, please choose to visit areas that are not crowded to allow for adequate social distancing. This would include not hiking at Old Rag, Whiteoak Canyon, Dark Hollow Falls and other high-use trails. The Old Rag and Berry Hollow area became so congested on Saturday that local authorities had to close the road,” according to park officials. “Use this opportunity to explore different areas of the Park. Download our app and visit our website to plan hikes to lesser known areas. If you encounter a crowded trailhead, go elsewhere.”
Access the app at nps.gov/shen/learn/photosmultimedia/app.htm and hiking maps at nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/hiking-safety.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.