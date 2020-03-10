Health officials are trying to determine how a Spotsylvania County man, who represents at least the ninth "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus disease in Virginia, contracted the illness.
"We are reaching out to contacts and conducting risk assessments in order to take appropriate actions to protect the contacts’ and the public’s health," Dr. Brooke Rossheim, director of the Rappahannock Area Health District, said in a press release.
The patient, identified only as a man in his 50s, remains at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in stable condition. Rossheim stressed that the risk of virus infection to the general population continues to remain low.
"At this time, there is no evidence to support community transmission of COVID-19 in Spotsylvania County or the Rappahannock Area Health District," he stated, adding an investigation into the patient's contacts continues.
Rossheim said he didn't have a "specific number" of how many other people are being tested in regards to this case. "We are still in the investigation phase," he said Tuesday afternoon.
Upon the patient's admission to Spotsylvania Regional, hospital officials isolated the man and followed precautions to safeguard patients, staff and visitors, said Jael Cooper, the hospital's marketing director. She said the hospital is working closely with the RAHD and following its guidance.
Likewise, Spotsylvania County officials continue to be in close contact with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to receive regular updates on COVID-19.
Last week, Spotsylvania Regional instituted visitor restrictions as it does during heavy flu outbreaks, Cooper said. Visitors and patients are directed to specific entrances where they're screened before entering. Supplies are placed at those point, she said, so that any patient with symptoms can be properly masked.
Lisa Henry, marketing director at Mary Washington Healthcare, said there's no presumptive positive case at MWHC facilities "as of now," but added, "things are changing rapidly with this virus."
She stressed it's important for individuals to be vigilant about hand-washing and to protect themselves as necessary, based on their own health concerns.
"Those who have experienced the virus describe it as a very bad flu," she said.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Among those who are older with chronic medical conditions, it can cause death, and more than 4,000 people have died worldwide. In the United States, there have been 28 deaths and 822 cases.
The Rappahannock Area Health District continues to stress the following infection prevention and control measures:
- Practice good hand hygiene.
- Practice good cough and sneeze hygiene.
- Avoid going to school, work, etc., if you are ill.
- Avoid close contact with sick people.
- Avoid touching your nose, mouth and eyes.
- Regular clean surfaces that are touched regularly.
- Flu continues to be active in the state. If you haven't had a flu vaccine, it's not too late to get one.
