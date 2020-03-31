The Orange County Office on Youth will reopen its Locust Grove Primary and Orange Elementary childcare sites on April 6 for children of those deemed essential personnel.
To start, each site will be able to house eight children per day increasing to 16 per day based on need. Fill out an application at http://orangecountyva.gov/501/Child-Care-Forms.
Essential personnel include healthcare workers, public health employees, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, shelter or support services for adults, children and families, utility and public works employees, truckers, healthcare transport providers, grocery and pharmacy employees, food bank, hardware store associates, childcare providers and associated custodial and food service workers.
Applications are due by April 2 to Office on Youth Administrative Assistant Michelle Goodwin at (540) 672-2311 fax, mgoodwin@orangecountyva.gov, or put in the OCPR drop-box outside of the Sedwick Building, 146 Madison Rd. in Orange.
The program will offer limited, first-come, first-served space for children to ensure proper social distancing and sanitation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents will receive a phone call once their application is received to give them a status report regarding enrollment.
Additionally, the Department of Social Services has provided feedback that special provisions, extensions and waivers have been extended to families due to the COVID-19 circumstances. To learn about eligibility requirements and to apply, see https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/.
“We do not want the inability to pay to be the reason a child is not enrolled,” according to the Orange Office on Youth.
For information or questions, contact Director Alisha Vines at 540/672-5484 ext. 4 or avines@orangecountyva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.