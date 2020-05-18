The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect in an alleged assault, with a rock, of two people Sunday near a pond at the front gate of Lake of the Woods.
Authorities received report of the crime at 6:52 p.m. on May 17, according to a news release Monday from OCSO.
Authorities spoke with the two purported victims at Lake of the Woods Security, who said they had been assaulted with a rock.
The suspect was described as a white male with a beard in his late 20s, wearing a blue Sturgis Harley Davidson t-shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.
After the physical encounter, all parties fled the area, police said. Anyone information concerning the incident is asked to call OCSO at 540/672-1200.
