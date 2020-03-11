Due to the coronavirus, now a global pandemic, Novant UVA Health System has cancelled all elective gatherings and events in all of its hospitals, including Culpeper Medical Center, and in the community, until further notice.
The hospital concurrently implemented new visitor restrictions in response to the rapidly spreading illness.
“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our patients, team members and community,” according to a statement on Wednesday from Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton. “We will continue to assess clinical classes tied to procedures to determine how best to meet patient needs on a case-by-case basis. Patients impacted will be contacted individually.”
Visitor restrictions
Culpeper Medical Center is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, she added.
To that end, also on Wednesday, the hospital expanded visitor restrictions, asking those who are not immediate family members to avoid visiting patients unless absolutely necessary. The restriction applies to even visitors who are healthy, and regardless of their age.
“Nursing team members and the infection prevention team will work with extended families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis,” according to a hospital news release.
The visitor restriction also applies to Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center, Haymarket Medical Center and Caton Merchant House.
If you’re sick
Novant Health UVA Health System is always prepared to care for patients who may have come in contact with emerging infectious diseases, including the novel coronavirus, according to a hospital statement on Monday.
“We are monitoring the outbreak closely and taking action to prepare our team,” the statement said.
The hospital advised sick patients to consider calling their doctor’s office in advance for advice on how to proceed with their care. Symptoms of COVID-19—the most common of which are fever, cough and shortness of breath— may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
“Across Novant Health UVA Health System, we have standard protocols in place to ensure we are prepared to care for patients who may have come into contact with emerging infectious diseases,” said Michelle Strider, Novant Health UVA Health System chief quality officer.
“This includes a patient travel history screening and a mask-wearing policy for certain presenting symptoms. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we are working closely with national, state and local health departments to protect our patients and team members.”
As of March 9, flu restrictions remain in place at Culpeper Medical Center. For the health and well-being of patients, visitors age 12 and younger are asked not to visit, unless seeking treatment.
Local business precautions
Local businesses are also taking precautions in the face of the contagious coronavirus, declared a pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
At Elevate Culpeper, located upstairs at 107 E. Davis St., more extensive cleaning measures are taking place.
“Without plunging into panic, we are taking commonsense precautions—some new and some that are already part of our everyday routine,” said Elevate spokeswoman Kristy Romeo in an email to the Star-Exponent. “Multiple times throughout the day, we are sanitizing commonly-used surfaces as well as printers, chargers, coffee pots, bathroom fixtures, door knobs and light switches.”
By the end of this week, Elevate will offer coffee options that will require less sharing.
“We are staying current on recommendations from the CDC and Virginia Dept. of Health and will continue to adapt as necessary,” Romeo stated.
International cases
Worldwide, there are now more than 118,000 cases of COVID-19 in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom.
“In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climbs even higher,” he said in a prepared statement on Wednesday. “WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”
Central Virginia
Statewide, the Virginia Dept. of Health has confirmed nine cases, including one presumptive positive test announced Wednesday in the Chickahominy Health District, which includes Goochland, Hanover, Charles City and New Kent counties.
The presumptive positive case is a teen who resides within the district. He recently returned from international travel to an area with ongoing community transmission of COVID-19. The teen returned to the United States on March 4 and followed guidelines to stay home for 14 days and monitor his health. The teen did not attend school, according to VDH. The resident developed symptoms on March 8 and was by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.
“Discovering a case of COVID-19 in our community does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” said Chickahominy Health District Director Dr. Thomas Franck. “We are fortunate that the resident followed our public health advice in accordance with the latest guidelines by staying home and limiting contact with others; consequently, we believe the risk to the general community remains low.”
