Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Novant Health UVA Health System will start prioritizing health-care services at its hospitals and clinic locations due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the hospital company announced Thursday.
Novant said it is acting in accordance with new recommendations from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Surgeon General and American College of Surgeons.
“Rescheduling these appointments will minimize the risk of spreading respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 among patients, visitors and health-care providers,” Novant said in a statement. “It also allows our health-care system to conserve critical resources and focus care on those who need it most. Affected patients will be contacted directly to reschedule, as needed.”
Novant said the priorities are as follows:
— All non-time-sensitive surgeries—In line with other health-care systems in the region, Novant will be adopting the following guidelines for the definition of elective/non-time-sensitive surgeries: a scheduled surgery for patients where postponement will not have a negative impact on the patient's health. Emergency and essential services will continue uninterrupted.
— Elective imaging procedures: An elective procedure is one that is chosen (elected) by the patient or physician that is advantageous to the patient but is not urgent. For example, screening mammograms, bone density and non-urgent magnetic resonance imaging procedures.
— Cardiac rehabilitation and fitness centers: All Novant Health UVA Health System fitness centers and cardiac rehabilitation facilities will be closed until further notice.
— Outpatient rehabilitation: Outpatient physical/occupational/speech therapy visits will be suspended. No new patient appointments will be scheduled, and existing patients will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. For time-sensitive rehabilitation needs, patients may be transitioned to a virtual therapy or coaching session.
— Outpatient services: Sleep center services and some wound care will be rescheduled. Intensive outpatient behavioral health visits will be transitioned to virtual visits.
— Outpatient clinics: All ambulatory clinic visits will be rescheduled or converted to a virtual visit (as appropriate), except for urgent care, sick visits and other time-sensitive visits.
Novant Health UVA Health System, headquartered in Warrenton, operates hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket and Prince William.
On Tuesday, Novant announced it was suspending all visitation—except for one support person per laboring mother and one parent or guardian per minor—to reduce the risk of transmitting respiratory illnesses.
For more information, please visit the company's website at NovantHealthUVA.org or follow Novant Health UVA Health System on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.