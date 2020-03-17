Effective immediately, Novant Health UVA Health System—which operates hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket and Prince William—is suspending all visitation, with two exceptions, to reduce the risk of transmitting respiratory illnesses.
The exceptions are for laboring mothers, who may designate one person to support them for the entirety of their hospital stay; and patients who are minors, who may have one parent or guardian remain with them, Novant said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
The restrictions apply to Novant Health UVA Health System’s Culpeper Medical Center, Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center.
Novant Health UVA Health System has also implemented an online self-assessment tool for COVID-19, enabling residents to remain safely at home and go to a medical provider only if necessary.
The coronavirus assessment tool can be found on NovantHealthUVA.org/coronavirus along with more COVID-19 resources in English and Spanish
Novant Health UVA Health System is following new recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Novant encourages friends and family members to make voice calls or video chats on personal phones and mobile devices to communicate with loved ones who are patients.
Approved visitors will be screened prior to entry and must be healthy, with no cough, fever or flu-like symptoms.
To further reduce and centralize foot traffic and protect the health of patients and Novant team members and providers, Novant has:
—Identified limited entrances and exits for team members, patients and approved visitors and vendors, and temporarily closed all non-essential entrances and exits.
—Placed signs at closed entrance points directing patients, approved visitors and vendors to where they can go to enter the facility.
—Implemented a standard screening protocol at open entrances to determine people’s respiratory illness risk.
—Loading docks at Novant Health UVA Health System acute-care facilities will be staffed with a screener for vendors during business hours.
The following entrances will stay open for patients and approved visitors:
—Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center—emergency department (open 24/7), main lobby (7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday) and cancer services center (7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday).
—Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center—emergency department (open 24/7) and front entrance (5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
—Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center—emergency department (open 24/7), Heathcote Building (7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Those hours may change.
Novant Health UVA Health “would like to thank the community for its flexibility and understanding as it navigates changing policies and recommendations to mitigate transmission of respiratory illnesses,” the hospital system said.
Additionally, in line with updated guidance from the Virginia Assisted Living Association, Novant’s Caton Merchant House in Manassas is restricting all visitor access. The assisted living facility is regularly taking temperatures of all staff and residents and limiting communal dining and activities, Novant said.
Headquartered in Warrenton, Novant Health UVA Health System is an integrated network of physician offices, outpatient centers and medical centers providing patients access to advanced, quality care.
For more information, visit its website at NovantHealthUVA.org or follow Novant on Facebook and Twitter.
To learn more about Novant Health, visit NovantHealth.org. To learn more about UVA Health System, visit UVAHealth.com.
