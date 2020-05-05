After hearing Tuesday morning that two more local first responders have fallen ill with the novel coronavirus, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 to not reopen government offices ahead of the state’s planned phased reopening, which is expected to begin on May 15.
County and town government offices closed public access to its buildings on March 23, within days of other sweeping business restrictions and closures that went in place statewide to stem the spread of COVID-19.
As is happening nationwide, some circles of the local population are pushing to reopen business and begin a return to life as it was before the pandemic set in more than two months ago. While succeeding in slowing spread of the virus, the lockdown actions have inflicted deep economic scars and widespread unemployment.
Meanwhile, local public health, hospital officials and frontline administrators are urging greater caution as positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Culpeper and are apparently much higher than the 201 infections reported as of Tuesday.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood made the motion Tuesday to allow the public to resume visiting county government offices, effective May 6. Voting with him were East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell and Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier.
Voting against the motion were Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates, Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, Chairman Gary Deal of West Fairfax and Jeffersonton Supervisor Brad Rosenberger.
Underwood, a Republican, made the issue political, saying he did not support Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement yesterday that the state would reopen in phases, starting next Friday. The governor’s decisions have been “arbitrary” and his leadership “pathetic,” Underwood said. He added Northam has been “manipulating the population with fear” and that his orders are unconstitutional.
He added, “I realize we are in a pandemic. I believe there have been thousands of cases here in Culpeper.” Underwood called the situation “devastating.”
He also said when asked to pick between erring on the side of caution or on the side of liberty in determining when to open back up—he chooses liberty.
Reopening government buildings would not violate the governor’s order, Underwood said.
Supervisor Chase was very clear in his opposition to the prospect.
“With all due respect, I will say again, you can’t expose our people in there,” said the county longest-serving board member. Chase said he heard no claims of constitutional infringement from his constituents.
“It’s just adding to the problems and the exposure of our workers,” he added. “Obviously, we don’t have masks for them … let’s run it the way it is.”
Chase said government services are still being provided, from a distance, as many county employees telework. Chairman Deal said he would prefer if county and town government offices opened at the same time, in solidarity.
He added he hoped to see businesses reopen as soon as possible, but with special guidelines as are being proposed by the state.
“I think it’s best not to reopen our buildings until the executive order is lifted and phase one implemented next Friday,” Deal said.
He added that he supported putting in place tax relief for the many local businesses that have endured severe financial losses during the pandemic.
“Why rush to open our buildings and get ahead of a governor’s order or our town opening up to make a point?” Deal said. “I will err on the side of public health and safety.”
Supervisor Campbell, who runs a real estate business in town, said county employees want to reopen their offices. She said they feel safe with measures in place such as plexi-glass at office terminals. She said she supported the reopening of county offices because proper precautions are in place.
Supervisor Bates opposed the measure, saying reopening offices to the public would put county employees in harm’s way. He said it breaks his heart to see businesses closing or laying off employees and that he would love to see Culpeper reopen today.
“But opening county offices is not going to achieve that. We don’t want to expand the problem. It’s not using good sense,” Bates said.
As heard earlier in the meeting, the county’s frontline employees still don’t have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for shielding from the highly contagious, potentially deadly disease spread by respiratory droplets.
“You listened to the presentations—(healthcare officials) say there is a high probability this could blossom out and we have seven times (the cases) we have now,” Bates said. “I’m not going to jump into anything half-cocked.”
County government remains open and providing services to its residents, Rosenberger said in opposing Underwood’s motion.
“We are talking about putting employees in harms’ way,” he said while supporting a gradual reopening as positive cases continue to rise in Culpeper.
Frazier said he didn’t know what difference it would make to reopen county offices ahead of the state’s phased plan.
Bates said throwing caution to the wind on this matter could delay when businesses are allowed to reopen.
“The goal post is set at midnight on May 14. I don’t want to do anything to cause our governor to move that,” he said.
After his motion failed, Underwood withdrew a similar measure that would have lifted Culpeper County’s local state of emergency declaration.
The Culpeper County-Town Interaction Committee, which hasn’t met in years, will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. this Friday to discuss a plan for reopening government offices, according to Mayor Mike Olinger.
The meeting, as of Tuesday, will held the old-fashioned way, in person, with proper social distancing in place in the meeting room at the Economic Development Center, according to the clerk’s office.
