RICHMOND—Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam extended the state's business shutdown through May 14 but said he expects to begin rolling back restrictions after that, marking the first shift in the Washington region toward the next phase in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Northam, a Democrat, said conditions are in place to allow the state to consider reopening restaurants and some other establishments, with social distancing requirements in place.
Hospitals are reporting excess bed capacity and adequate levels of personal protective gear, he said, and there appears to be slower growth in the rate of new infections.
"Everything you have done has truly made a difference - we flattened the curve [of infections] and our hospitals have not been overwhelmed," Northam said. "I am keenly aware that it has come with a tremendous cost. Now we can start to move into a new phase of our response."
His plans appear to be a departure from the coordinated effort staged by leaders in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, nor D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, have not said they are close to rolling back restrictions.
The three jurisdictions added 67 new deaths Monday as case numbers exceeded 50,000 for the first time. Per capita deaths are far higher in D.C. and Maryland - 38 and 22 per 100,000 residents, respectively, compared with 8.1 per 100,000 in Virginia.
"Each state has their own situation, their own challenges," Northam said. "As you know, Maryland, Washington and specifically northern Virginia are in very densely populated areas, so we do communicate. We're probably not going to do everything on the exact day, but we're working as close as we can."
A spokesman for Hogan said he had no update on when Maryland might lift restrictions. The governor has said he was targeting early May, but he is monitoring metrics that include hospitalizations and ICU beds. Hospitalizations ticked up slightly on Monday after three days of small declines; ICU bed use has remained flat.
Bowser expects to hear recommendations next week from an advisory group on how to reopen the city. But the city has not seen sustained decreases in new cases and the rate of residents testing positive.
The order that closed most nonessential businesses in Virginia was set to expire Friday, but Northam said he would extend the order one more week to ensure that current favorable trends hold. He has let stand a stay-home order that expires June 10.
But after May 14, Northam said Monday, the state could begin a cautious reopening of some businesses under managed conditions.
That would mean that people could resume going to get haircuts, he said, "but you'll need an appointment and you'll see new safety measures in the salon." Restaurants would have to use less seating so patrons can stay farther apart, and staff would wear face coverings and conduct more cleaning.
Retailers and gyms would have to allow fewer people into their facilities, with more cleaning requirements.
This phase of re-emergence should last about three weeks, Northam said, before the state would consider moving to another degree of slightly more permissive conditions.
Northam allowed doctors, dentists and veterinarians to resume elective procedures last Friday, the first step in the greater capital region toward loosening of restrictions that have wreaked havoc on the economy.
Republicans who had generally supported Northam's managing of the crisis have clamored for a resumption of business. The pandemic is expected to cost the state some $3 billion in expenses and lost revenue over the rest of this fiscal year and the next two.
"Governor Northam still needs to be held accountable," Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson said in an emailed statement. "Virginians have suffered. Every day that goes by under Northam's inept leadership is another day tacked on to an already interminable lock-down. It's time to reopen Virginia."
Republicans representing rural parts of the state that have seen relatively few coronavirus infections have suggested reopening businesses in their areas first, but Northam said Monday that the state should act in a unified way.
"I have made the decision to go into phase one - unless something drastically changes - next Friday, and we'll do that together," he said.
State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver said the state expects the number of new cases to continue to rise once restrictions are eased. His department aims to hire 1,000 people to help track down anyone who came into contact with each infected person, and other staffers to help ensure that people who have been exposed will go into quarantine.
Tracing, isolating and imposing new conditions on businesses will require a "new industry" of health workers who are essential to helping society reopen, Oliver said. Northam said the state will not be truly safe until scientists develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, a process that he said could be done by the end of the year or take as long as two years.
In Maryland, Hogan has made widespread testing a cornerstone of his plan to lift social distancing requirements and reopen the state's economy. His goal is to increase capacity to 10,000 tests per day; as of last week state-directed labs were working to ramp up to 2,200 per day.
Despite Hogan's high-profile acquisition of 500,000 coronavirus test kits from South Korea, insufficient medical and lab supplies have limited how widely they can be deployed.
For now, Hogan has focused on tamping down hot spots and testing all nursing home residents and workers, as well as making sure medical and public safety workers have access to tests.
The state opened the first drive-through coronavirus testing facility at a vehicle emissions testing site in western Maryland on Monday, bringing the number of such sites statewide to eight. Only patients who are both symptomatic and have underlying conditions that put them at high risk of coronavirus complications are eligible to be tested.
D.C. has seen about 1,200 infections per 100,000 Latino and Hispanic residents. That compares to about 820 cases per 100,000 for black residents and 175 cases per 100,000 for white residents. Latinos also have also been disproportionately affected in Virginia's Fairfax County, making up 55% of 4,615 cases.
As of Monday, D.C. hospitals reported 447 coronavirus patients, with 130 in intensive care and 91 on ventilators. That's a slight increase from last Monday, when 435 were hospitalized, with 124 in intensive care units and 84 on ventilators.
"This virus has not left the District," Bowser said. "We need to be mindful that we can only contain the virus if we don't spread it to one another."
On Monday, D.C. reported seven new deaths related to covid-19, the disease the novel coronavirus causes, for a total toll of 258. It also added 154 cases, down from 219 on Sunday.
Maryland added 36 new deaths and 946 new infections, with more than half of those positive tests located in the D.C. suburbs.
Virginia added 24 new deaths - the lowest number in six days - and 821 new infections.
The D.C. Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on emergency covid-19 legislation that would cap fees charged by meal delivery services, require landlords to offer payment plans and force insurers to pay business interruption claims.
The Washington Post's Erin Cox, Antonio Olivo and Rebecca Tan contributed to this report.
