A staff member at North Stafford High School is one of the three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Fredericksburg area, according to information from the school.
The school’s notice said the staff member started feeling sick Wednesday, March 11, and that it is “impossible to determine where and when the virus was contracted. For most staff and students at North Stafford High School, the risk of exposure is extremely low.”
The school has been disinfected since the exposure.
The information comes as cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, continue to spread across the region and state. Mary Washington Healthcare is awaiting results from 68 patients tested for the virus at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of the health-care system.
“We are also seeing many patients in our emergency departments who have symptoms but are not sick enough for hospital admission,” he wrote in a Wednesday update. “We share this not to alarm you, but rather to inform you that this virus is indeed in our community and is spreading.”
Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the Rappahannock Health Area District, said her agency no longer will be revealing age, gender or other information about COVID-19 patients, to protect their privacy and because the volume of cases is bound to grow.
“I just think that what we call the epi-curve, the plot of the number of cases we may see over time, that we are probably just as the beginning of this,” she said.
That’s why it’s so important for people to follow the recommendations set by the state, nation and Centers for Disease Control, she said.
“We really, really need people to stay home,” she said. “That social distancing is so critical right now.”
She said people don’t have to stay cloistered in a dark room, but can work in their yards or take a walk outside. But while they’re out and about, they should maintain a social distance of 6 feet and order takeout instead of dining in restaurants.
“We need everybody’s help if we’re going to turn the tide on this epidemic,” Bonds said. “We need people to abide by the restrictions that have been put forward.”
Statewide, 94 people have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 19 are in the hospital, according to the Virginia Department of Health. As of Thursday, 1,923 people have been tested.
The VDH website has started listing if the cases are related to travel, came from contact with a known case or are unknown. The Spotsylvania County case and one of the Stafford cases came from contact with a known case; the other Stafford case is unknown, either because the transmission route has not been identified or is still under investigation, according to the website.
The Rappahannock health district is continuing to investigate who might have been exposed to the North Stafford staff member, according to the school notice. The school system also has been following the guidance of the state health department in notifying students and staff, said Sherrie Johnson, division spokesperson. In addition, all county schools have been disinfected.
Meanwhile, the lack of test kits remains a problem nationwide, and Bonds said those with symptoms—a cough, fever or shortness of breath—should call their doctor if they have concerns. She said they should also keep in mind that there are lots of illnesses that cause these same symptoms, and that “we’re still at the tail end of flu season.”
