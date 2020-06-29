While COVID-19 is cancelling volunteer fire department carnivals here and everywhere, one local company is getting deliciously creative in still offering an important part of the summer-time tradition – carnival food.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 4, the Orange County Volunteer Fire Co. midway, 205 Caroline St. in the town of Orange, will be open for takeout.
Coles Shows, host of the annual carnival, will be on site serving Italian sausage, cheesesteak, gyros, chicken pita, burgers, hot dogs, French fries, corn dogs, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, candy apples, popcorn and more, according to a post from 2nd Assistant Chief Jason Morris.
“We strongly recommend everyone to abide by the CDC recommendations for preventing COVID-19 spread,” the post stated. “While the tables and the shelter will be available to use, please abide by the social distance recommendation and maintain six feet from others.”
The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department announced last week it would not hold its August 5-8 carnival due to the pandemic: “Months of deliberation took place, considering all options to host a fair that adheres to the highest standard of safety without compromising the experience. Countless models to make it feasible were explored, but ultimately safety cannot be compromised. The risks associated with hosting an event of this size and scope right now are just too high … our midway provider was in total agreement with this decision. We thank you for your continued support with this event and we look forward to having our Fair again in 2021.”
