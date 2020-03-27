Fauquier County residents will be spared any tax increases during the coronavirus emergency per a revised budget adopted March 26 by the Board of Supervisors.
Fauquier County has also implemented a hiring freeze and suspended nonessential spending, according to a news release from County Administrator Paul McCulla on Friday.
He also extended the closure of county government buildings, facilities and programs to the public until April 30 due to the global pandemic now hitting close to home.
Like in many other counties, Fauquier residents can contact government officials through phone, email and mail.
The Fauquier County Library, in addition, has implemented a curbside pickup program. McCulla praised Librarian Maria Del Rosso and her staff for their creative response to COVID-19 closures.
“Libraries are critical to the well-being of our community especially in this time and Maria and her staff implemented a new and innovative program to continue to serve the library’s patrons. She and her staff embody the spirit to serve our citizens during this time.” he said.
Also in Fauquier County, the GIS department, Economic Development and Commissioner of Revenue created an information-providing COVID-19 Response Hub at https://fauquier-county-coronavirus-response-fauquiergis.hub.arcgis.com/ “
“We hope that these additional actions taken over the last few days will continue to address the effects of the COVID -19 pandemic here in Fauquier County.” McCulla stated. “I urge our citizens to continue to follow the directions of the Governor, the State Health Department and the Center for Disease Control by practicing social distancing, frequent handwashing and other methods of slowing the spread of the virus.”
