Last week brought Culpeper County’s latest death from COVID-19, the ninth fatality attributed to the disease in Culpeper.
A local man in his 40s passed away on Monday, June 8, after having been hospitalized about a week and a half. He had very significant pre-existing medical conditions, said Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
In both Culpeper and the whole five-county district, COVID-19 case numbers have dropped significantly to the lowest level in about two months, Kartchner told the Culpeper Star-Exponent late Saturday.
Meanwhile, testing for COVID-19 has continued, and has not dropped, he said. In the week ending June 9, the last full week for which the district has final results, 1,008 tests had been run, Kartchner said.
The percent of positive test results has been declining steadily, now down to 6.8 percent, he said.
“We have also seen a large drop in case numbers, and hope that trend continues,” Kartchner said.
On Friday a week ago, a second Orange County resident died of the disease. That victim was a man in his 50s with significant underlying medical conditions, Kartchner said.
As of Thursday, the last day on which results were reported, 18 people had died of COVID-19 in the district.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the district reported 1,332 COVID-19 cases in its five localities: Culpeper, 774; Fauquier, 376; Madison, 42; Orange, 124; and Rappahannock, 16.
On Thursday, Kartchner paused to look back on the region’s recent COVID-19 trends.
“As we move into more and more reopening activities and interactions, it’s a good idea to stop and reflect on some good news and some warnings. ... the number of cases in the health district have fallen significantly,” he posted on the district’s Facebook page. “We are now almost 3 weeks out from the Memorial Day weekend and 3 weeks removed from the initiation of Phase 1 recommendations. We still don’t seem to have a bounce in cases that one might expect from these recent opening events, and I take that as a very good sign.
“A few words of caution, though, are in order. We have yet to see what might come from the recent protests that resulted in a number of people out in close proximity to each other,” Kartchner continued. “We also seem to be suffering from what I call ‘COVID fatigue.’ This term implies that there are many who are tired of doing the things that likely led to a downturn in the number of cases. The masking, the distancing, the worry, all the things that we wish were behind us. Believe me: Our staff is certainly feeling the effects of this phenomenon as they have been slogging through the daily work that this pandemic brings to the health department.
“I would like to remind everyone that this was and continues to be a marathon, not a sprint. We need to catch our second wind, get back on the track, and move forward. I hope that the trend ... continues, but we need to remind ourselves that those data are the results of what we were doing a couple of weeks ago. What the graph looks like a couple of weeks from now will be determined by what we do today. Thanks for all you do.”
Free testing SaturdayA free, one-day-only drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be open to everyone—those experiencing symptoms or not—on Saturday, June 20, in Warrenton.
From 9 a.m. to noon at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility at 800 Waterloo Road, the first 500 individuals who arrive will be tested, rain or shine. No referral is needed.
Only those who have previously tested positive are not eligible for a repeat test. The parking lot will open at 8 a.m.
The free testing site is offered through a partnership between the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the Town of Warrenton and Fauquier County.
“This project expands on the work of our community partnership to provide accessible testing for everyone in our community,” Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer in a statement Friday.
Rappahannock‐Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site.
Those who wish to be tested may enter the test site from Waterloo Road and should be prepared to complete paperwork while waiting.
Face masks are recommended with passengers in the car and especially if you are experiencing symptoms. Results of the PCR tests generally take 2 to 5 days to come back, on average.
“We encourage anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID‐19, to come out on Saturday, June 20th,” Kartchner said.
For general questions about COVID‐19, community members may call the RRHD COVID‐19 Hotline at 540‐316‐6302.
For the latest information about COVID‐19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
