Nine people, including a 4-year-old child, died in traffic crashes during the Independence Day holiday weekend, July 2 through July 5, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.
The fatal crashes occurred in Albemarle, Arlington, Augusta, Bedford, Carroll, James City, Lunenburg, Prince Edward and Russell counties. The crashes in Augusta, Arlington and Russell involved motorcycles. The Prince Edward County crash claimed the life of a 4-year-old Charlotte County boy male.
“Even though state police did its part to enhance its response times and traffic safety enforcement efforts, too many motorists still put their lives and others at risk during the holiday weekend by failing to drive smart, safe or sober,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, in a statement.
“As we look towards the remainder of the summer travel season, I can’t stress enough the need for every driver and passenger, motorcyclist and bicyclist, pedestrian and commercial vehicle driver to make travel safety a priority. Sharing the road responsibly, complying with speed limits, buckling up and never driving impaired or distracted are what it takes to reduce crash-related injuries and deaths on Virginia’s highways," he said.
During the four-day Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.), Virginia troopers arrested 44 drunk drivers, cited 1,537 speeders and 732 reckless drivers and issued 126 citations to individuals for not wearing seatbelts
Over July 4 holiday, troopers responded to a total 444 traffic crashes statewide and assisted 1,153 disabled/stranded motorists. Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.
There were seven traffic deaths during the 2019 July 4 holiday.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police cover court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement, according to the release. For information on traffic safety and how to keep Virginia “Moving Toward Zero Roadway Deaths,” see www.tzdva.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.