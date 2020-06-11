A new parking area in the woods at Old Rag Mountain opened Thursday near Etlan in Madison County.
The $1.3 million project was built to provide improved access to the Old Rag area hiking trails in Shenandoah National Park. The parking area is closer to Old Rag area trails than the old leased lot and allows visitors to remain in the park without hiking on Route 600, according to a park news release.
The new parking lot will be the primary lot with the old lot being used only when the new lot fills up. The old parking lot will be retained and divided into a section for parking and a section for staging potential emergency operations.
The parking project on park property was not intended to increase public use at Old Rag, the park service said, only to provide better access.
New trails have been built to provide access to existing park trails with the goal of keeping visitors in the park and moving them off of Route 600. The Ridge Trail trailhead is now located in the new parking lot.
The Old Rag Access Trail connects the old parking lot with the new parking lot. As a public courtesy, a local landowner graciously allowed the park service to build this trail across his private property. The park asks hikers to help be a good neighbor by staying on the trail when it is finalized next week.
A portion of the old Ridge Trail has been renamed the Ridge Access Trail. It provides access to the Ridge Trail from the Weakley Hollow Fire Road.
A new fee station building is located at the new parking lot where all visitors will check-in. If the fee station is closed, visitors will pay the park’s entrance fee at a self-pay station. A vault toilet is located next to the fee station and an emergency phone is available on the outside of the fee station building.
The Park Service thanked Potomac Appalachian Trail Club and the Shenandoah National Park Trust for generous contributions making the new trail access and parking possible.
Old Rag, elevation 3,284-feet, is Shenandoah National Park’s most popular and dangerous hike, its loop winding 9.2 miles over difficult terrain. Last year, it was named among the 25 Best Hikes in the World Right Now by Outside magazine. An estimated 75,000 people hike Old Rag annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.