If a proposal by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., becomes law, an additional 7.5 million college students could get emergency financial aid.
Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, introduced the Coronavirus Relief Flexibility for Students and Institutions Act to fix implementation issues in the CARES Act’s relief fund for higher education.
Kaine’s bill would make more students eligible for financial aid and enable colleges and universities to use CARES Act money to cover revenue lost due their closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Congress meant for them to be able to do, Kaine’s office said.
Kaine will push for the Senate to pass the legislation quickly.
“In this difficult time, colleges desperately need the flexibility to best serve their students,” he said in a statement. “This bill will help ensure that Secretary (Betsy) DeVos and the Department of Education follow Congress’ intent to stabilize our institutions of higher education that are hurting from COVID-19 and provide emergency financial aid for the students who need it, not just those who have met bureaucratic requirements.”
Dr. Janet Gullickson, president of Germanna Community College, said the bill would help Germanna better serve its seven counties and the city of Fredericksburg.
“Germanna has several programs starting in the fall geared to unemployed and underemployed students as well as free Summer Skill-up computer and career literacy courses,” Gullickson said Saturday. “Senator Kaine’s proposal would leverage our attempts exponentially. All of us must work together to address this economic catastrophe.”
As things stand now, the U.S. Department of Education’s narrow interpretation says CARES Act funds can be used only for new instructional expenses due to the transition to distance learning, Kaine’s office said.
The Virginia senator’s legislation also would see that no less than 50 percent of CARES Act funding be used for emergency financial aid grants to students; make emergency financial aid grants available to a broad group of students; and better target money designated for colleges hardest hit by COVID-19 by requiring an application to demonstrate such needs, rather than providing all colleges with $500,000 regardless of size.
Lastly, CARES Act money would go not just to students who have filled out a FAFSA application and already are eligible under Title IV of the Higher Education Act, Kaine’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.