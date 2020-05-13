The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is working with NOVANT UVA Culpeper Medical Center and other partners to offer COVID-19 testing for the area’s hard-hit Latino population.
A community testing event will be held Saturday at the UVA medical complex across U.S. 29 from Eastern View High School, said April Achter, the district’s population health coordinator.
Testing will be open to anyone symptomatic for the novel coronavirus who does not have health insurance or is under-insured, she said.
“We are making specific outreach efforts to the Hispanic community to advertise this opportunity,” Achter said. “We have continued our efforts to reach the Hispanic community to make our residents aware of testing opportunities as well as our public health recommendations. We have visited work sites, community sites, retail locations, etc., to provide this information. We have also utilized social media.”
Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said Saturday’s testing will be done in partnership with the UVA Physicians Group, UVA Primary Care Commonwealth Medical and UVA Medical Center. The testing event will be held in conjunction with Saturday’s Empowering Culpeper USDA drive-through food distribution at the Culpeper County Sports Complex, next to Eastern View, across the highway.
“We are aligning with the food drive as an opportunity to raise awareness of the availability of the testing being offered at the Primary Care location,” Staton said.
Advance outreach about the testing is geared to target populations through local grassroots organizations, community advocates and other stakeholders, she said. The testing event is for symptomatic patients only.
“Ultimately, our goal is to reach the Hispanic population with testing access that was broadly discussed during last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting,” Staton said.
The health district is also collaborating with the Virginia National Guard to conduct point-prevalence testing at a work site in Culpeper County, Achter said.
Spokesmen for the health district and National Guard declined to comment Wednesday on the testing or the affected facility.
The testing is slated to take place this week in a production facility in Culpeper County that employs a high percentage of Hispanic workers.
An employee of the facility, who request anonymity, said management is taking the situation seriously, has distributed masks, and allowed local health department officials to visit the plant Tuesday to speak with workers. Most of the facility’s office staff and management are working from home, the employee said.
Production-line employees are considered essential and have to show up to do their job on site. The employee said many Hispanic workers are not adhering to social distancing.
“For me personally, it’s been super stressful, but I need my job,” the employee said.
Lots of employees are out sick, the worker said, with many who live, work and travel together now in quarantine. The employee said COVID-19 testing through the National Guard is optional.
“At any rate, I’ll probably get tested just for my own sanity,” the employee said. “But I could get tested on Friday and catch it on Saturday, so …”
A reporter’s phone call to the manufacturing facility was not immediately returned on Wednesday.
The employee said they thought about taking leave, but it would be unpaid.
“It’s a shame people on unemployment are making more than I am, risking my health working,” the employee said.
Disproportionate rates of COVID-19 among Culpeper’s Latino residents surfaced as a concern last week during a county Board of Supervisors meeting. Minority populations nationwide are being impacted with more positive cases of the infectious illness, in many cases, due to the nature of their employment and close working and living quarters.
In the local health district, Latinos account for nearly three-quarters of cases, health officials said. The Hispanic population in Culpeper County was 11.3 percent as of 2019, according to the U.S. Census.
Several local Hispanic workers have died from the novel coronavirus, including a 30-year-old mom of two who died last week. She had worked in an Orange County greenhouse.
Community advocate and longtime health-care professional Marilyn Dunphy said the woman was in the hospital for many weeks, first in Culpeper and then at UVA in Charlottesville.
“Even if she had lived, I can’t imagine how much the family went through in the way of pain,” Dunphy said.
The local Hispanic community impacted by COVID-19 is “in survival mode,” trying to make it from one day to the next, she added.
On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sent a letter to the governor pitching formation of a state task force to address racial disparities of COVID-19, which is also impacting many African-American residents.
“Many members of these communities have been designated essential, frontline workers who often have heightened exposure to potential transmission of the coronavirus as well as disproportionate rates of pre-existing healthcare issues—including asthma, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and cancer—that leave them significantly more susceptible to negative health outcomes when infected with the virus, up to and including death,” Fairfax wrote.
