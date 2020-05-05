The National Day of Prayer in Culpeper will be observed differently than it ever has before, in an era of coronavirus restrictions.
Erick Kalenga, pastor at His Village Church in Culpeper and past president of the Culpeper County Christian Ministerial Association, is organizing the event.
Planned for Thursday, May 7, from noon to 1 p.m., Kalenga asks those who are “healthy and strong” to gather on Main and East Davis streets in Culpeper, standing a socially distanced six feet apart, and join together in prayer.
“We hope that everyone will wear masks, to protect one another, and maintain proper social distancing,” Kalenga said. He is hoping enough people will come to create a cross between the two streets.
While those who attend stand on the sidewalks of Culpeper in this way, several local pastors will broadcast their prayers over Facebook Live, and all those with smartphones can tune in.
“Also this is a way for those who are elderly or at risk to join in with the prayer from the safety of their homes,” Kalenga said, saying all those who wish to participate can access the meeting from a link on the His Village Church Facebook page.
Kalenga’s wife, Candice, will provide several musical numbers for the event, also broadcast over Facebook Live. She and the pastors will be located in the community room of the Culpeper Police Department during the observance.
“This is not a protest, we wish to support the governor’s order to maintain social distancing,” Kalenga said. “But we are trying to find a way to organize in a respectful and responsible way against all this mess,” he said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic and all its fallout.
“Spirituality, religion, has been deemed non-essential at this time,” Kalenga said. “But that is exactly what is needed more than ever, at this time.”
Kalenga said he has always felt and believed in the power of people gathering together in unified prayer.
“We have a crisis. We understand the governor, we want to live in the boundaries,” he said. “But we’re talking about essential things, and prayer is essential.”
ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986
