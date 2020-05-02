Vince Vala epitomized what it means to be a first-class, small-town photographer.
Nearly always available, he showed up to document local moments whether major, minor, tragic, joyful or mundane. Connected with our community on multiple fronts, Vala dedicated himself to telling all of its stories. He usually had a camera strap around his neck and paper in hand to record people’s names and stories.
A lifelong Culpeper resident who produced tens of thousands of images of faces, places and events in nearly four decades with the Culpeper Star-Exponent and Culpeper News, Vala died unexpectedly on April 21 at his home in town. He was 57 and had been sick with pneumonia.
Most everyone in Culpeper knew Vince. His family lived here, and he grew up in the town. Over decades as a photographer, he created an indelible record of life in Culpeper.
A graduate of Culpeper County High School and of Virginia Tech, Vala was an adept guitarist and dynamic rock singer who spent countless weekends and nights playing gigs for local crowds with his friends, who were more like his family.
In recent days, many people have said Vala’s passing is a tremendous loss for Culpeper. Residents said they’ll miss seeing him, just about everywhere.
Local musician David Gilmore had known Vala since the 1970s and was one of his closest friends. Gilmore recalled banging out songs with Vince, and his late brother, Sam, in the brothers’ basement when they were all teens.
“That is what drew me to Vince—he was listening to the music of the day, had the equipment and had the desire,” Gilmore said. “That’s the guy I knew, the person I met as a teen. We would learn songs, he would help me. Those were my formative years. Even though I was older, Vince was like a mentor.”
Together, they played hundreds of shows in local venues and for community events, Vala with his signature green guitar and soulful vocals. They were the first musicians to play downtown’s CulpeperFest many years ago, standing on the back of a flatbed truck on a very hot day, Gilmore remembered.
One of their last gigs together was in November—a sold-out Pink Floyd Experience tribute at The Jewell Boxx theater on Main Street. It was Gilmore’s idea to cover the London band’s psychedelic tunes. Vala thought it was a good idea and told him so, paying his friend a rare compliment.
“I was always trying to impress Vince,” Gilmore said, remembering when the Vala brothers as young men went to Richmond and recorded a CD at the Flood Zone as the band One Bad Dillinger. “At that time, nobody had a CD around here, so it was a big deal. We never did play in front of thousands, but we had a lot of good shows and a lot of fun times.”
Vala was set in his ways, Gilmore added. He bought his gas at the same station for 40 years and lived for his music and work. Vala never married or had kids and always lived alone—very much by choice. In between his years at the local newspapers, Vala worked several years for Culpeper County Childcare and also coached youth football.
“It takes a special person to be around kids,” Gilmore said. “He was a decent guy, a good guy—I know his heart was in the right place.”
Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock agreed, calling Vala a loyal friend who loved his community.
“We all know Vince as a photographer extraordinaire and a musician, but to me he was my friend,” she said. “We always seemed to end up at the same community events, where we would catch up on our lives, gripe about the weather and figure out what event would bring us back together again.”
Vala was one of a kind, Peacock said.
“I will miss seeing him, notepad and pencil in hand, and camera hanging around his neck. Culpeper will miss him,” she said.
Former Star-Exponent reporter Nate Delesline III of Norfolk worked with Vala at the newspaper for a few years and played drums with his band, Someone Else’s Problem—even after he left Culpeper. On assignments, Delesline said he looked forward to having Vala along with him.
“His presence—a familiar face for decades in Culpeper—put both me and the interview subjects at ease,” he said. “Vince had plenty of insight and context on Culpeper-related people, places and things.”
Vala introduced Delesline to New Wave music, and taught him how to use a digital, single-lens reflex camera.
“Beyond that, he always reminded me why we take photos and play music in the first place,” Delesline said. “Storytelling and music build community and facilitate songs and photos.”
Reva resident Kathleen Hoffman, a retired journalist and author of the 2018 book “Little Papers Are Journalism Too,” worked with Vala at the Star-Exponent when he started out in 1983, right before she left.
“I remember the first day he came to work; he had the desk next to me and was asking me questions,” Hoffman said. “He was so nervous that I abandoned my usual position of ignoring all the new guys until they had made it through the first month, and did my best to answer what he wanted to know.”
“I remember he took notes of my answers to his first-day questions, which I thought was funny,” she added.
Vala started working at the local paper soon after he graduated from Virginia Tech and returned home. Bob Denton, chairman of Virginia Tech’s Department of Communication, offered his condolences on Vala’s sudden passing.
“Virginia Tech is built around its motto ‘Ut Prosim (That I May Serve),’ ” Denton said. “It’s clear that Vince’s impact on his community embodied that spirit.”
At Culpeper County High, Vala earned so many credits that he finished before the rest of his class.
“Vince will be deeply missed as a fixture at CCHS events,” Principal Daniel Soderholm said. “Vince is a 1979 graduate of Culpeper County High School. He graduated a year early, but never seemed to leave campus. His Blue Devil pride was always evident.”
Childhood friend Lee Goldsborough, who met Vala in Cub Scouts, attended elementary, middle and high school with him. They also were bandmates.
“He was an outstanding photographer,” Goldsborough said. “What I will remember is just playing and singing with him. It’s going to be tough. I know that I will never have a musical relationship like I had with Vince.”
Vala would sing lead and Goldsborough would provide the harmony.
“It really breaks my heart, all the songs he taught me I will never get to play again—all of the things he took the lead vocal on, I can’t do that and play guitar at the same time,” he said. “I am just going to miss him so much.”
Playing deep cuts standing beside Vala was the closest he ever came to feeling like a rock star, Goldsborough said.
They hadn’t played together that much in recent years, but whenever Vala would call about a chance to perform, Goldsborough always said yes. “We had played long enough so we could get together and play three hours of music and never even have to practice,” he said.
Bill Hughes was another bandmate and close friend. The two played together in another of Vince’s bands, The Usual Suspects. Debbie Hughes, Bill’s wife, recalled how the band got its name.
“On an open mic night, there was always an assortment of people,” she said. “One night before we started, Bill asked who should we get to play tonight and Vince quoted one of his favorite movies and said, ‘Let’s round up the usual suspects.’ He was such a dear friend, and we miss him so much.”
Friend Donna Rector concurred, saying she got to know Vince through the photos he took of her now grown sons. She was also part of his crowd of musical friends.
“The human aspect of reaching out to people through his camera, and he befriended so many parents of so many kids by taking their children’s photographs and then giving us prints. He was generous in that way,” Rector said.
Noting another side to his personality. Rector said the public knew Vala as the quiet photographer.
“When they would see Vince up on stage playing guitar, playing rock and roll, their minds would be blown,” she said. “I saw that happen over and over and over again.”
Sadness shrouded Culpeper as word spread about Vala’s death. Condolences poured out on social media and in to the newspaper.
Musician James Tamelcoff called him a Culpeper legend.
The Culpeper Police Department said Vala was “a valued member of our community” who will be deeply missed.
Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal said Vala was “a mainstay in Culpeper.”
Ray Finefrock, a former Star-Exponent, said, “In many ways, he was Mr. Culpeper!”
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said Vala was known for his gregarious creativity and gave 100 percent to everything he did. “He was truly a Culpeper institution,” the congresswoman said.
Before he grew too sick to work or play music, Vala played his final gig with his boyhood pal Goldsborough. The pair sat in with local band Deja Vu at Prince Michel Winery in Madison the Sunday before Christmas. It was like old times.
“We had ’em dancing on the tables!” Goldsborough said.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a celebration of life for Vala will be held at a later date, hopefully in the summer. A musical tribute is also in the works for when it is safe to hold that event.
Vala tested negative for the novel coronavirus, officials said.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Nancy, his brother, Sam, and his sister, Rebecca Lay. Vala is survived by his extended family living out of state, including seven aunts and/or uncles on his mother’s (Payne) side.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Vince Vala Scholarship Fund at app.myobits.com/obituary/view/56021. An online guestbook and a tribute wall are available at foundandsons.com.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
