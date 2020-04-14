A Mountain View High School graduate was found dead last week in Norfolk in what police suspect was a murder–suicide.
The Norfolk Police Department said in a release that officers went to a residence around 7:20 p.m. Thursday for a wellness check and found a man and woman dead of gunshot wounds.
Police identified the deceased as Amarea Ware, 23, and Rexford B. Tomlinson, 26. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies to determine how the two died.
Ware, an Old Dominion University student, was set to graduate in May with a major in cyber security and a minor in computer science, according to a post on the ODU Student Veterans Association Facebook page. She was set to be commissioned next month in the U.S. Army.
Mountain View Principal James Stemple told staff of Ware’s death in a email Tuesday. He said Ware was a 2014 graduate and that her brother is a senior at the high school.
Stemple asked the staff to keep Ware’s family “in your thoughts and prayers. Such a tragic event.”
