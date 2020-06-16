Five men who had an AR-15 rifle pointed at them Sunday in Spotsylvania County were on private property, authorities said, but not on the property of the man accused of brandishing the gun at them.
A widely circulated video showed a confrontation involving 45-year-old Dennis Lee Berry of Partlow and five men who had wandered onto a private drive on their motorcycles. The rifle was pointed toward the men during the entire video, which lasted just under five minutes.
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/49oT7M7UW6M” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
At least four of the five motorcyclists are African American or biracial, prompting allegations of racial motives against the gunman. The gunman didn’t mention race during the video, though he did use profane language toward the group.
Berry was later charged with five misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm and released on his own recognizance. The other men were not charged.
Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said the altercation took place about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Whelan Ridge Estates, a private subdivision in the Partlow area. The five victims had pulled into the subdivision on a road that is clearly posted, “Private Road No Trespassing,” Scott said.
The five men, who include three Spotsylvania residents and two brothers from North Carolina, all said they not seen the sign, Scott said. They told the gunman the same thing repeatedly on the video. No charges were filed against the five men.
Both Berry and at least one of the victims called police and videotaped the incident, Scott said. The five men were waiting at the subdivision entrance for police, who seized Berry’s rifle during the investigation.
Scott emphasized that Berry is not a former county deputy who has the same name. She said the family of the retired deputy, a former school resource officer and coach of the girls soccer team at Courtland High School, has received threats since the name of the brandishing suspect was released.
