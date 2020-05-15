The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Pitts, pastor at Beulah Baptist in Rixeyville, gave a sermon last weekend from the New Testament in 2 Timothy. The text of the sermon follows:
“My brothers and sisters in many congregations, it is common that flowers are offered to all mothers present on Mother’s Day. Flowers became a symbol to illustrate the beauty and grace of our God-sent mothers and God used our mothers as seeds for our own faith to flower.
“On Mother’s Day, be mindful of those who will mourn their mothers because of death or estranged relationships. I don’t know about nobody else, but I can remember my mother who protected her children. She taught us right from wrong. She brought us up to love and serve the Lord. The Bible tells us, ‘To train up a child the way they should go and whey they are old; they will not depart from it.’
“The historical origin of Mother’s Day in the United States is rooted in 1905 when a lady by the name of Anna Jarvis lost her mother. Looking to find a way to commemorate her mother’s legacy, Ms. Jarvis spearheaded a national campaign to honor all mothers in 1907. By 1912, a joint resolution in the United States Congress designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. An official resolution for Mother’s Day was approved by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914.
“But I want you to know that didn’t start Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day began a long time before Anna Jarvis. Mother’s Day started with Eve. Eve was the mother of all living people who have been and who will be. The name, ‘Eve,’ means ‘living.’ She is the first mother and the first woman to ever give birth to a child.
Eve had 3 sons mentioned by name in the Scripture: Cain, Abel, and Seth. Genesis 5:4 tells us that after Seth was born, they had many sons and daughters in their life together, but we focus on these 3 boys. Cain murdered Abel. Eve is not only the first mother, but the first mother to lose a child in death. Adam and Eve lost 2 sons because the other left and wandered the lands. But it was through the line of Seth that people began to ‘call upon the name of the Lord.’
“Since the time of Eve, it has fallen to mothers to raise their children for the Lord. Our mothers bring us into the world. They nurture us. They provide for us. They raise us. They teach us. They discipline us. Mothers have a remarkable ability to change the world through their children. That’s why they have been deemed ‘All Purpose Mother.’
“Remember Hannah in the Bible, she prayed for a son, (she was barren) and God gave her Samuel. She gave him back to the Lord all the days of his life. Samuel was taken to the Lord’s house to be a servant of the Lord. Hannah continued to support her son in the Lord’s work.
“We need to show our love and thanks to our moms. All it takes sometimes is a simple thank you or hug. Just something to let her know you care and appreciate her. And whatever you do don’t forget that mom is the direct link to God and is a child’s first impression of God’s love and so I want to thank every mother today for all the hard work you have done and continue to do, and that we really appreciate you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.