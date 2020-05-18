More than 4,000 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19 in Virginia and discharged.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents 27 health systems and 110 hospitals, reported Monday that 4,107 people who tested positive for the virus and hospitalized have been discharged.
A total of 1,502 people remain hospitalized, according to VHHA.
Of the 1,502 people hospitalized, 361 are in the intensive care unit and 194 are currently on a ventilator, the association reported.
Roughly 80 percent of hospitals' ventilators remain unused, according to VHHA, with 629 of 2,933 in use.
The hospitals have 4,389 beds available.
