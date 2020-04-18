Hundreds of families and individuals participated in the area’s largest ever drive-in food distribution effort Saturday at the Culpeper Sports Complex near Eastern View High School.
Empowering Culpeper, a program of People Inc., a Virginia nonprofit, works with Culpeper Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide food for those in need, with hundreds more families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 1,000 people were provided with food in 2,000 bags of groceries on Saturday, with the help of about 30 volunteers. Families lined up before 9 a.m. from Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Fauquier and Prince William counties, waiting patiently in their vehicles as bags of food were placed in their cars. The distribution took about three hours to complete.
