Shenandoah National Park has closed all of its bathrooms amid additional modifications to park operations announced Thursday in support of efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Effective March 26, other changes in the park include closure of the backcountry to overnight camping through April 30. There is no overnight camping in the park at this time.
Already closed are Appalachian Trail huts, shelters, and cabins; Old Rag and Whiteoak-Cedar Run circuit hikes and all visitor centers. Albemarle County, the City of Charlottesville, and the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority have closed the recreational area around Sugar Hollow Reservoir.
For tentative opening dates of other facilities, see nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/hours.htm
Concessions-operated facilities will open with operational restrictions. Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore opened Thursday with a limit of 10 people in the store at a time. Big Meadows Wayside will Friday with the same restriction. There will also be no prepared food and the dining room is closed.
Outdoor spaces at Shenandoah National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived.
