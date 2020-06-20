Clarence Jones, speechwriter and attorney of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Wes Moore, CEO of a leading anti-poverty organization will be leading a discussion on Zoom this Wednesday about implicit bias and racism.
Gene Gibbons, former Reuters’ chief White House correspondent and award-winning journalist, will moderate the conversation, which will center around how our personal experiences shape the way we view race issues.
The PATH Foundation, a philanthropic charitable organization headquartered in Warrenton and supporting Fauquier, Rappahannock and northern Culpeper counties, is hosting the virtual discussion, which will be presented on the organization’s website, www.pathtobetter.org, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m.
A news release from the foundation said the talk will focus on how our community can be stronger when we acknowledge and talk about implicit bias and racism, and how we can accomplish this on the local, state and national level.
“We’re grateful to be able to bring such esteemed speakers to talk about these important issues,” Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation President and CEO said in a statement. “These conversations can be uncomfortable and difficult, but understanding the impacts of racism can help make our community stronger. We’re ... choosing to educate ourselves on positive ways to move forward, [which] is certainly a position of strength.”
Dr. Clarence Jones served as speechwriter and counsel to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. from 1960 to 1968 as an Allied Member of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and in the Wall Street investment banking firm Carter, Berlind & Weill.
He coordinated the legal defense of Dr. King and the other leaders of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference against the libel suits filed against them and The New York Times by the police commissioner and other city officials of Birmingham, Alabama. The Supreme Court ruling in this case—Sullivan vs. The New York Times—resulted in the landmark decision on the current law of libel.
Wes Moore is the Chief Executive Officer of Robin Hood, one of the largest anti-poverty forces in the nation. He is a bestselling author, a combat veteran, and a social entrepreneur.
Moore’s first book, The Other Wes Moore, a perennial New York Times bestseller, captured the nation’s attention on the fine line between success and failure in our communities and in ourselves. That story has been optioned by executive producer Oprah Winfrey and HBO to be made into a movie. He is also the author of the bestselling books The Work, Discovering Wes Moore, and This Way Home.
Gene Gibbons covered Presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Clinton during a 40-year career as a political journalist. Gibbons is a former Reuters’ chief White House correspondent and previously was a Washington-based United Press International (UPI) reporter. Gibbons served on the board of the White House Correspondents Association and is a past president of the Radio-Television Correspondents Association.
Gibbons’ career highlights include serving as a Presidential Debate panelist in 1992 and as a Joan M. Shorenstein Fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government in 2010. He has appeared on The PBS NewsHour and other telecasts. Gibbons is a graduate of the University of Scranton and received an honorary doctorate from his alma mater in 1996.
Since inception, the PATH Foundation has invested more than $17,000,000 in its community through grants, programs and partnerships. Through these partnerships, the organization helps provide resources to the community and organizations that serve it. The PATH Foundation invests in nonprofits and government agencies whose goals for wellness and community improvement align with the nonprofit’s values.
