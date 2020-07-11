Several local Black ministers have formed a coalition that hopes to unify various factions and make sure there is accountability that brings positive changes to promote social and racial justice.
The group’s formation started after Mozett Petway, a pastor at House of Blessings Church and the president of the Spotsylvania County chapter of the NAACP, approached the Rev. Charles Wormley, a lifelong Spotsylvania resident.
The group started with several Spotsylvania pastors, but has since grown to about 24 members, some of which are in other localities in the Fredericksburg area. The group calls itself the Ministers Coalition of Spotsylvania and Surrounding Counties for Social Change.
Several of those involved with the coalition spoke at a June community meeting with the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors, which agreed to establish an ad-hoc committee to keep lines of communication open on the issues raised by the group.
Petway told the supervisors he is worried about the future of the younger African American generation and how they are treated by police, who he said are seen in the Black community as the traditional “tool” for enforcing unjust limitations on them.
The coalition is diverse, with “men and women, black and white,” from numerous denominations, Wormley said during recent interviews, which included several of the coalition’s leaders.
They see a “spiritual illness,” a “condition of the heart,” said Rippert Roberts Jr., pastor at Grace-Point Fellowship in Spotsylvania.
He highlighted three key societal problems along with a three-pronged solution the coalition believes can lead to positive change.
The problems, Roberts said, are police brutality, systemic racism and social injustice.
The pastor said the coalition seeks to use “tools of the ministry” to fix those problems, in the form of “repentance, reconciliation and restoration.”
That approach follows the coalition’s statement, which opens with a Bible verse: “But let justice roll down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream.”
The coalition statement also focuses on the mass movement, which it says calls for the values espoused in the Declaration of Independence, that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Coalition members have said there is a good relationship with Sheriff Roger Harris, who they praised for establishing a strong community-based approach to policing. Harris won’t always be the county’s sheriff, though, and Wormley said they want that approach to continue beyond his tenure.
Yet the coalition also thinks there may need to be changes to existing policies. They do not support dismantling the police, but instead seek improvements, which will require guidelines that have teeth.
The coalition supports a list of policies the Spotsylvania NAACP sent to the sheriff. The coalition members said they want to determine if the policies are in place, and if not, they want the county to make the changes.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Capt. Liz Scott said the sheriff has seen the list and has been communicating with the NAACP. Coalition members said they are waiting to hear back from the sheriff.
The sheriff has publicly supported protesters and denounced police actions that led to death of George Floyd. In a video posted to the office Facebook page, Sheriff Harris said he is committed to “combating race-based policing and violence.”
The sheriff also posted on Facebook in June that his policies cover all eight guidelines sought by the 8cantwait campaign.
That movement seeks specific policies for police: ban chokeholds and shooting at moving vehicles; exhaust all alternatives before shooting; require de-escalation, a duty to intervene, warnings before shooting and a “use of force continuum.” It also asks that officials report all instances in which force is used.
Some of those demands are included in the Spotsylvania NAACP list, but several key guidelines or changes aren’t.
The NAACP list calls for 12 policy actions, including:
- Establish a citizen’s review board, “with subpoena power.”
- Eliminate no-knock warrants.
- Review of all fatal police shootings by an outside agency.
- Make records of officer discipline or misconduct publicly available.
- Require a statewide review board to oversee police who use deadly force.
- Review racial profiling guidelines.
- Fully fund community policing programs.
Petway, who has been working with youth in the region for a long time, said the list could “create a better community relationship.” He added that the guidelines likely would lead “police to police themselves,” in a good way.
Accountability by police is a key issue, said Wormley.
“Immunity that exists in policing has to be addressed,” he said, adding that “corrective measures ... need to have teeth.”
Roberts pointed out that the coalition supports good law-enforcement officers in what he said is a challenging time for them as well.
“We need good policemen,” he said.
The pastors said they look forward to working with the sheriff and the Board of Supervisors to find ways to make positive changes.
One effort the group is working on will be a town-hall type gathering primarily as a way for younger people to talk about what is happening. Petway said they should soon have a date set for the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.