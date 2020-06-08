Maryland man dies in two-vehicle wreck Friday on I-95
A Maryland man was killed June 4 in a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Fletcher is investigating the fatal wreck that occurred at 2:45 p.m. at the 123-mile marker, according to a news release Monday from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
A 2001 Ford F-350 was traveling north on the interstate when its driver side tire blew out, causing it to collide with a northbound 2009 Lexus ES-350. The Ford then collided with a guardrail and overturned.
The driver of the Ford, Craig R. Arthurs, 37, of Clinton, Md., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Arthurs was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Lexus, a 30-year-old male from Henrico, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
—From Staff report
