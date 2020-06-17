A Maryland motorcyclist died Sunday in a head-on collision with a Corvette on U.S. Route 211 near Sperryville.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper S. Riddle is investigating the two-vehicle fatal crash in Rappahannock County that occurred at 3:40 p.m. on June 14 on Lee Highway, about a mile west of Estes Mill Road.
A 2012 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on Route 211 when it came to a sharp curve, crossed a double solid yellow center line, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Corvette, according to a news release on Wednesday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The driver of the motorcycle, Daniel L. Hall, 32, of La Plata, Maryland, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Hall was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Corvette, 63-a year-old male from Woodville, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
