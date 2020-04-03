In the midst of global coverage of the novel coronavirus, national and international news outlets are featuring the “field hospital” set up in Mary Washington Hospital’s parking garage.
CNN included a segment earlier this week on the hospital’s plan to treat COVID-19 patients in the first-level parking garage, next to the emergency room, if there’s a surge in cases. It has also been highlighted by Agence France-Presse, an international news agency with headquarters in Paris; Canadian Broadcasting Corp.; Washington television stations and other newspapers in Virginia.
“It appears that [our] approach of preparing the field hospital prior to the surge is somewhat unique,” said Lisa Henry, marketing director of Mary Washington Healthcare. “As we have mentioned many times, we hope to never use it.”
However, MWHC is looking to set up a similar field hospital at Stafford Hospital to meet a possible surge in cases.
The Free Lance–Star first reported the field hospital story March 20 and featured photos of the garage with olive-colored recliners lined up on the cement floor. Patients with mild to moderate cases would be screened and triaged there. Those with more serious issues would be hospitalized.
Meanwhile, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in every part of the Fredericksburg region and surrounding areas with few exceptions. Essex and Middlesex counties east and south of Fredericksburg don’t have any cases, neither does Rappahannock County to the northwest.
But every other locality from Fredericksburg north to Washington and southeast to the Tidewater region has reported cases of the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Rappahannock Area Health District is monitoring 60 cases, with half of those in Stafford County. There also are 15 in Spotsylvania County, seven each in Fredericksburg and King George County and one in Caroline County.
One week ago, there were 16 cases in the local health district. Two weeks ago, there were three.
In the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, there were nine cases in Fauquier County as of Friday morning, seven in Culpeper County, four in Orange County and two in Madison County.
Statewide, there have been 46 deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one Spotsylvania resident. The statewide numbers include 2,012 cases, 312 hospitalizations and 19,005 people tested.
