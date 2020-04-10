As a result of more COVID-19 test kits becoming available, Mary Washington Healthcare will offer testing at three area sites for patients with symptoms of the virus.
The health care system opened a drive-thru facility at 2300 Charles St. in Fredericksburg Monday. It started small, with about 10 tests per day, said Lisa Henry, marketing director. Tests were available only for patients of doctors in the Mary Washington Medical Group, with priority given to first responders and health care workers.
MWHC worked out the details of the process involved, then decided to expand to patients who aren’t treated by its doctors. MWHC will continue to schedule coronavirus screening appointments in Fredericksburg, and will test at Stafford Hospital starting Tuesday and the Mary Washington Urgent Care in King George County starting Thursday.
Patients cannot simply drive up to the sites for tests, Henry said. They have to be seen by a doctor first, either during an in-person or virtual visit, then the doctor determines if a test is needed and puts in an order for it. Then, a scheduler contacts the patient to arrange an appointment.
The criteria health care providers follow includes people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or are at higher risk because of age, underlying health conditions or because they’re essential employees exposed to the public, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer at MWHC.
MWHC hopes to do about 75 tests a day at the three sites. Some tests require a swab of the nasal cavity, others involve swabbing the throat. It all depends on the lab processing the samples, Henry said.
“We’re excited to offer this to the community,” she said. “At this point, we know so many private practices don’t know where to send their patients for a test, and they don’t have many options in our market.”
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center follows the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for testing. Hospitalized patients and health care workers with symptoms are the top priority. They’re followed by the elderly, those with underlying conditions or in a nursing facility and first responders—and all must be showing symptoms.
The third priority, as resources allow, are others with symptoms such as essential workers, those in communities with high rates of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and people who don’t fall into the categories mentioned above.
Not everyone needs to be tested, according to the MWHC website. Most people have mild cases and can recover at home—and there’s no treatment for the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness.
The only other health care facility in the Fredericksburg area offering COVID-19 testing is BetterMed Urgent Care. Its practice in Spotsylvania County, near Five Mile Fork at 4901 Plank Road, started offering COVID-19 tests and exams exclusively April 1.
It promised a 24- to 48-hour turnaround, but problems with one of the two labs processing samples caused delays, said Dr. Mark Rausch, co-founder of the company. BetterMed stopped working with the problematic lab and is getting its tests processed at a facility in Chesterfield County. Test results are being returned within two to four days, Rausch said Friday.
Emily Waddington of Spotsylvania said she waited nine days to get her test results from BetterMed. She has severe allergies, which bring on headaches, chest pressure and a scratchy throat, and as the days dragged on, she wondered if she was experiencing normal allergies or COVID-19 symptoms.
“We are supposed to self-isolate while we await results ... until when?” she wondered, adding she eventually would need to leave her home for more medicine.
She was relieved on Friday to learn her test was negative.
Rausch said his team was working hard to catch up, with the volume and the newness of it all. The company’s five urgent-care facilities, which stretch from the Fredericksburg area to Richmond, tested more than 4,000 people in two weeks. That’s almost one-tenth of the 35,459 people tested in Virginia.
