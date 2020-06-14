Dozens of protesters marched in North Stafford Sunday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to declare that “time’s up” on racism and police brutality.
The marchers lined the sidewalks as they made their way from the Virginia Department of Transportation commuter lot to the parking lot in front of Target in Stafford Marketplace. As protesters walked, many cars passing on Garrisonville Road honked and passengers stuck their fists out of their windows to show their support.
“Black Lives Matter” was just one of the things protesters shouted as they marched.
“Say his name,” shouted Alisa Middleton, one of the march organizers.
“George Floyd,” came back in response.
“Say her name,” Middleton said.
“Breonna Taylor,” shouted back the dozens of protesters.
Sunday’s march was to remember Floyd, who died under the knee of a police officer while being arrested in Minneapolis last march, and Taylor, the Louisville, Ky., woman killed by police in March and protest police violence against African Americans. It was the latest in a series of marches and rallies in the Fredericksburg area and nationwide in the wake of Floyd’s death on Memorial Day.
Upon reaching the plaza, Middleton and fellow organizer Michelle Riddick opened the floor for anyone who wanted to talk. They invited local government officials, the local NAACP chapter and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office to the event. Among the officials present were Del. Joshua Cole, who represents parts of Stafford and Fredericksburg, and Qasim Rashid, a Stafford lawyer who is running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Rob Wittman for the 1st District congressional seat.
“I think what’s really sad for me is typically in black communities we only come together for tragedies and weddings, and so it’s sad that it took the tragedy of George Floyd and so many others to come to this place,” Cole said. “But I think it’s great that we can fight together for more equity and equality—and for people to understand that this movement is bigger than just George Floyd, Breonna Taylor. It’s about all the inequities we as black and brown people face everyday.”
Middleton also spoke during the event.
“I’m tired y’all. I’m angry. I’ve had enough and I’m done,” she said. “I’m done conforming. I’m done making myself small because I’m big, lowering my voice box that God installed.”
“Some of you still will call the police on what you think is a crime in progress—barbecuing, selling cigarettes, pumping gas, sitting in a car, walking home with some Skittles and an iced tea, leaving a bachelor party, playing music, standing, reaching, bending, running. Breathing. Breathing. Breathing,” said John Bratcher III, one of the marchers who spoke.
Bratcher then reeled off the names of various black people who died at the hands of police, including Tamir Rice, Eric Garner and others and ending with Taylor and Floyd, saying each “could no longer breathe.”
“I can no longer breathe,” he added.
In addition to calling for an end to police violence, Bratcher also called on the community to support black businesses.
“There’s plenty of businesses here in Stafford—black businesses that need your support. Do that. You can’t just keep coming out here and protesting and not going back and supporting,” he said.
Middleton, who was one of many wearing shirts that read “Time’s Up Racism,” expanded on that theme in her address to the crowd.
“Time is up, people. Time is up on racism. Time is up on police brutality. Time is up on you killing us and not being charged or convicted. Time is up on red-lining. Time is up on the pipeline from high school to prison. Time is up on mass incarceration. We’re done. We’ve had enough,” Middleton said.
“It’s time for action,” she added. “We’ve protested; it’s time to organize, strategize and mobilize. We have to come up with a plan of action ... this was a call to action today.”
