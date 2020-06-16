History, a bit like science, is constantly remade. New facts emerge, fueling new interpretations.
That’s what just happened with the Battle of Antietam, where Union and Confederate soldiers died in droves on the bloodiest day in American history. A newly discovered 1864 map, spotted by an alert historian in Gettysburg, pinpoints their hasty graves on the Sharpsburg, Md., battlefield in startling detail.
The find lends a fresh perspective to the Union victory that gave President Abraham Lincoln the opportunity to announce he would issue his Emancipation Proclamation freeing thousands of enslaved Americans.
“Looking at this map, there can be no doubt in the truth of the statement that a battlefield is ‘hallowed ground,’ made so by the blood of soldiers,” American Battlefield Trust President Jim Lighthizer said Tuesday in announcing the discovery. “The landscape at Antietam was turned into one vast cemetery, sacred to the memory of those who lost their lives in the struggle.”
The Battle of Antietam occurred after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee launched his first invasion of the North, aiming to resupply his army outside war-torn Virginia and to damage Union morale.
Lee began the Antietam campaign in Culpeper County, Virginia, when his Army of Northern Virginia departed in late August 1862 following Culpeper’s Battle of Cedar Mountain and the Second Battle of Manassas. After the Maryland campaign, Lee returned to Culpeper, arriving about Oct. 30, according to Culpeper historian Clark B. Hall.
Historians researching a different battle than Antietam happened upon the map created by Simon Green Elliott, a New Hampshire resident lured west by the California gold rush.
Now, it is shedding new light on the places where more than 5,800 Americans were buried on the scenic Maryland battlefield, often just feet from where they fell.
It should prove a treasure for interpreters, including the National Park Service rangers at Antietam National Battlefield in Sharpsburg, Md.
“This discovery reveals truths about the Battle of Antietam lost to time,” said Trust Chief Historian Garry Adelman, who leads many battlefield walks. “It’s like the Rosetta Stone: By demonstrating new ways that primary sources already at our disposal relate to each other, it has the power to confirm some of our long-held beliefs—or maybe turn some of our suppositions on their heads.”
Adelman shared word of the find with Antietam National Battlefield historian Brian Baracz, who didn’t know the map existed.
“One of the beauties of working with the public is that you never know what’s going to come in the door,” Baracz said in a statement from the national, nonprofit trust. “We have visitors bring us new letters and diaries from participants on a regular basis and those enrich our understanding. But this find exceeds all that—it is on a fundamentally different level.”
Elliott’s map was unknown to experts, including the park staff at Antietam, until this spring, when researchers at the Adams County Historical Society in Gettysburg, Pa., chanced upon it. The incredibly detailed map resides at the New York Public Library, which digitized it for online access nearly two years ago.
The society’s researchers were hunting information on Green, the mysterious California mapmaker renowned among Civil War historians for a similarly detailed study of the Gettysburg battlefield. Its executive director, Andrew Dalton, was seeking details about the railroad engineer with a checkered reputation from his work in Oregon and California.
Dalton wondered what, precisely, brought Elliott east. A shady character, Elliott engaged in fraudulent business dealings, he said.
“According to Civil War historian William A. Frassanito, the Elliott map represents the first professional post-battle survey of the field,” Dalton wrote in an article for the trust. “... while it has been used in hundreds, if not thousands, of books, articles, and Gettysburg studies, very little has been written about its origins. Even less has been said about the man whose name it bears.”
Dalton’s colleague, historian Timothy H. Smith, scoured other digital collections to compare differences in printed copies of Elliott’s Gettysburg map, hoping to determine which was the original version, versus later revisions.
“The New York Public Library has an excellent map collection,” Smith said. “I searched for ‘S.G. Elliott’ and ‘Gettysburg,’ then downloaded the results, so I could look at them in detail. When I opened up the file, I was utterly taken aback, and knew I was looking at something extraordinary.”
Smith alerted Dalton and swiftly reached out to the Trust’s Adelman, a close friend and longtime collaborator, looking to corroborate the discovery’s significance. Adelman confirmed the instincts of the society’s Gettysburg experts.
Like its Gettysburg counterpart, Elliott’s Antietam map shows minute detail about the battlefield’s appearance in the aftermath of fighting.
The cartographer probably made the two maps at about the same time in the autumn of 1864, when Elliott came east to lobby Congress on a railroad bill. Recorded a year (Gettysburg) or two (Antietam) after the battles, they show exactly where each battle’s dead soldiers, as well as horses, were first interred, based on surveys done immediately after the fighting.
Dalton writes that evidence suggests Elliott’s maps were not original, perhaps carbon copies of earlier work by Gettysburg resident David Wills and local surveyors at Antietam.
Still, the Adams County historian said, “Elliott deserves credit for compiling this valuable information and having it published. It may well be the closest historians come to understanding the physical aftermath of America’s costliest battles.”
The Battle of Antietam saw some 23,000 total casualties—killed, wounded or missing. The National Park Service says between 4,000 and 5,000 of those are soldiers who died during the Sept. 17, 1862, battle.
Historians are still analyzing the Antietam map, which records more than 5,800 soldier burials, usually in groups from particular regiments, noted on the map. Field burials often saw soldiers interred by their comrades, very close to where they fell. That means Elliott’s map confirms the sites where units fought on the field.
“In some ways, this Antietam map is even better than the Gettysburg one,” Dalton said. “On the latter, Elliott identified 18 soldiers by name when he marked their graves, but at Antietam, he was able to do that for more than 50. And for each of those, we can tell a story.”
The historians said such vivid detail opens up terrific opportunities for new interpretation to the public, especially when paired with other documentation of the battle, like diary entries describing burial crews’ work and the aftermath photographs taken by Alexander Gardner, which echo the Elliott map.
Compared with later records, the map proves that most burials were moved off the battlefield. Occasionally, human remains are discovered at Antietam and other battlefield sites.
Historians say the map holds major implications for battlefield preservation. For instance, it shows that dozens of men were once buried near the national park’s visitor center. The American Battlefield Trust has protected 461 acres at Antietam that show evidence of more than 600 burials.
“I have no doubt that this is going to change the way we understand and preserve Antietam,” said Tom Clemens, president of the Save Historic Antietam Foundation, one of the nation’s top battlefield friends groups. “Knowing where that sacred ground lies is vital to us as preservationists. It underscores the urgency of our task.”
Interpretive changes will become clear as the National Park Service integrates the Elliot map into exhibits at the Antietam National Battlefield Visitor Center, the trust said.
Organized in 1888, the Adams County Historical Society preserves over 1 million historic items from the Gettysburg area. Its headquarters is home to the Battle of Gettysburg Research Center, open to students of the Civil War. Learn more at achs-pa.org.
The American Battlefield Trust preserves America’s battlegrounds and educates the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonpartisan organization has protected more than 50,000 acres from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War. Visit battlefields.org.
