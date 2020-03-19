As the global coronavirus pandemic upends people’s lives, many Culpeper County churches have canceled Sunday worship services and made other changes.
Culpeper Baptist Church has cancelled its various worship services this Sunday—including Maranatha Iglesia Bautista, The Love Church, and Culpeper Korean Church—and encourages worshippers to watch the Baptist Church service’s livestream at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook or YouTube or via the church’s website, culpeperumc.org.
Culpeper Baptist has also cancelled Sunday School and postponed Fuge Fiesta. The Heimat Quartet concert on March 22 at Culpeper Baptist Church has also been cancelled.
Culpeper’s Mountain View Community Church has suspended its weekly worship gatherings in Culpeper and Orange, including all Sunday morning worship experiences and Revolution Students, which normally meets on Sunday night.
On Thursday, Mountain View’s staff pre-recorded its worship service and teaching for Sunday. The church will livestream that service, which launches its “Love Your Neighbor Month,” at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15, on Facebook and at mountainviewcc.net.
Culpeper United Methodist plans a 10 a.m. worship service on March 15 and 22 for church staff and leadership team members only, a group of 20 or fewer who will be present in the sanctuary so the congregation knows some people are worshiping in person and to give the pastors a congregation during their sermons. Please visit culpeperumc.org to view services online.
On Friday, Bishop Sharma Lewis—the United Methodist Church‘s Southeastern regional leader—announced that all United Methodist churches in Virginia would cancel worship for March 15 and 22 as a health precaution. The services will be livestreamed for remote participation. Learn more from Bishop Lewis at vaumc.org/closechurches.
Likewise, Episcopalian churches throughout Virginia will not gather for worship through March 25, including historic St. Stephen’s in Culpeper’s downtown. Visit the church’s website to view services online.
Parishioners at Catholic churches will no longer drink from the same chalice during communion. The Catholic Diocese of Arlington decreed that members who are over 60—those most vulnerable to the virus—have been granted dispensation to miss Sunday mass until further notice.
Globally, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has suspended all worship services, large gatherings and local activities.
“We continue to monitor the changing conditions related to COVID-19 throughout the world,” the church said Thursday in a statement. “We have considered the counsel of local church leaders, government officials and medical professionals, and have sought the Lord’s guidance in these matters.”
Culpeper’s Reformation Lutheran Church is not cancelling its worship services. These services will be held as previously scheduled: Sunday Spirited Worship at 8 and 11 a.m., Wednesday worship at noon and and 6 p.m., and Saturday Praise Worship at 6 p.m.
Through Monday, April 6, Reformation has canceled all activities, including Bible study, meetings, classes, groups, committees, Lenten Soup Suppers, Mission Meals, and the 5th Sunday Luncheon.
The Lenten Fish Fry Friday, March 20 in the fellowship hall at Reformation Lutheran has also been cancelled.
Beulah Baptist Church has cancelled services for this Sunday, March 22. Mail tithes and offerings to Beulah Baptist Church 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, Virginia 22737.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Quarterly Session scheduled for this Saturday, March 21, has been canceled. For information, contact Cheryl Lightfoot at 540/825-3938.
The Free Union Baptist Church Men’s Ministry Prayer Breakfast has been canceled.
Friends & Family at The M.O.V.E. Church Day at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Culpeper has been postponed until May 30.
Church services at Antioch Baptist Church of Culpeper are suspended until further notice.
For the foreseeable future, Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church will not be meeting at the Culpeper Christian School. Details of other arrangements will be announced at a later date.
