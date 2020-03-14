As the global coronavirus pandemic upends people’s lives, many Culpeper County churches have canceled Sunday worship services and made other changes.
Culpeper Baptist Church has cancelled its various worship services this Sunday—including Maranatha Iglesia Bautista, The Love Church, and Culpeper Korean Church—and encourages worshippers to watch the Baptist Church service’s livestream at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook or YouTube or via the church’s website, culpeperumc.org.
Culpeper’s Mountain View Community Church has suspended its weekly worship gatherings in Culpeper and Orange, including all Sunday morning worship experiences and Revolution Students, which normally meets on Sunday night.
On Thursday, Mountain View’s staff pre-recorded its worship service and teaching for Sunday. The church will livestream that service, which launches its “Love Your Neighbor Month,” at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15, on Facebook and at mountainviewcc.net.
Culpeper United Methodist Church also canceled its Sunday services.
Likewise, Episcopalian churches throughout Virginia will not gather for worship through March 25.
Parishioners at Catholic churches will no longer drink from the same chalice during communion. The Catholic Diocese of Arlington decreed that members who are over 60—those most vulnerable to the virus—have been granted dispensation to miss Sunday mass until further notice.
Globally, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has suspended all worship services, large gatherings and local activities.
“We continue to monitor the changing conditions related to COVID-19 throughout the world,” the church said Thursday in a statement. “We have considered the counsel of local church leaders, government officials and medical professionals, and have sought the Lord’s guidance in these matters.”
On Friday, Bishop Sharma Lewis—the United Methodist Church’s Southeastern regional leader—announced that all United Methodist churches in Virginia would cancel worship for March 15 and 22 as a health precaution. The services will be livestreamed for remote participation. Learn more from Bishop Lewis at vaumc.org/closechurches.
Culpeper United Methodist plans a 10 a.m. worship service on March 15 and 22 for church staff and leadership team members only, a group of 20 or fewer who will be present in the sanctuary so the congregation knows some people are worshiping in person and to give the pastors a congregation during their sermons.
“If you are battling a sickness, please stay at home,” the Rev. John Hemming, the church’s pastor, told parishioners via social media.
Hemming offered a prayer for this uncertain moment: “Father God, come. Lord Jesus, come. Holy Spirit, come. Be among us now. Pour out your grace upon us during this anxious time. Our routines are getting changed so much, as more and more things are getting cancelled. Free us from the fear that desires to set into our souls. Open our eyes to the needs of others. Help us to be cautious and yet actively living out our faith. We love you God. Make sure that is demonstrated in what we say and do in these uncertain times. In Christ’s name I pray, Amen.”
Culpeper Baptist has also cancelled Sunday School and postponed Fuge Fiesta. “Do not come to the church building on Sunday,” the church’s Facebook page advised parishioners.
The church said its Child Development Center, “dedicated to serving families in our community during this uncertain time,” plans to stay open as long as it can safely maintain proper staff-to-child ratios and a healthy environment. Parents should call the center office at 540-825-9798 or email cdcoffice@culpeperbaptist.org if their child needs elementary care or their infant or preschool child won’t be attending.
“We realize that this [coronavirus situation] creates feelings of isolation and disconnection for our church family, so we are developing alternative online opportunities,” the church advised via Facebook. “... At the moment, we are making no long-term decisions. We will decide on a week-to-week basis regarding worship services and/or other activities and make changes based upon information/recommendations by the CDC.”
Culpeper’s Reformation Lutheran Church is not cancelling its worship services. These services will be held as previously scheduled: Sunday Spirited Worship at 8 and 11 a.m., Wednesday worship at noon and and 6 p.m., and Saturday Praise Worship at 6 p.m.
From Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 6, Reformation has canceled all activities, including Bible study, meetings, classes, groups, committees, Lenten Soup Suppers, Mission Meals, and the 5th Sunday Luncheon.
