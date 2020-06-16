A man who is already serving 25 years for a sexual assault in Fredericksburg was ordered Tuesday to serve 70 more years for a similar attack in Spotsylvania County.
Jeffrey Clarence Johnson, 52, of Spotsylvania, was given the substantial sentence by Judge Ricardo Rigual in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, where he previously pleaded guilty to charges of rape and robbery.
The Spotsylvania incident took place Sept. 8, 2017, at a store in the 3900 block of Plank Road. Court records show that Johnson entered the store that day wearing all black and displaying a knife.
He locked the door and demanded money from the store employee. After the woman gave him the money, Johnson tied her hands behind her back and raped her.
Johnson eventually confessed to the attack while being investigated for incidents involving a clerk at the 7-Eleven on Amaret Street in Fredericksburg.
On Dec. 2, 2016, Johnson exposed himself to the city clerk after making sexually suggestive comments. A little over a month later, Johnson returned to the same store wearing a ski mask. This time he pulled out a knife and forced the woman to perform a sex act on him.
He was convicted of multiple charges in Fredericksburg, including forcible sodomy and abduction with the intent to defile. He was sentenced to three life sentences with all but 25 years suspended.
Prosecutor Alexandra Vakos handled the case against Johnson in Spotsylvania,
