A Rappahannock County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported Monday. It was the first case reported in the county.
The man in his 40s has mild symptoms, and is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the public, the health district said. He was self-quarantined before becoming symptomatic, and was tested as soon as symptoms appeared.
The health district will contact anyone identified as a close contact of the man, and ask them to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
To protect patient confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be released, the district said.
“We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our health district. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, the district's director. “It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 2,878 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 241 cases from the 2,637 reported Sunday.
The VDH also said that 24,521 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 497 people have been hospitalized.
Fifty-four people in Virginia have died of the disease.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
In some patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
• Stay home as much as possible—especially when you are sick.
• Practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face mask and maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when you must be out in public.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide the best possible guidance for the community.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302.
For the latest on COVID-19, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. The Rappahannock case is not yet reflected in the website dashboard, which is updated daily, with cases recorded by 5 p.m. the evening before.
