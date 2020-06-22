Local magician and illusionist Wes Iseli will appear in the third episode of Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us” July 6 on the CW Network.
Iseli, a Ruckersville native, filmed his spot in March at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas before closings and stay-at-home measures went into effect for the COVID-19 pandemic. He details the experience at Wes Iseli’s Magic Life video blog on Facebook.
“I performed on ‘Fool Us’ and had a fantastic time, we also had some down time and we used that time to show Lana around and make a mini vacation out of the trip as well. This is part 1 of a series, more to come...” he posted.
“Fool Us” gives magicians and illusionists the opportunity to present their best tricks in front of famed magician-comedian duo Penn & Teller. If Penn & Teller can’t figure out how a magician’s trick was achieved, the magician wins a trophy and a trip to Las Vegas to perform as the opening act for Penn & Teller’s show at the Rio Hotel & Casino.
Iseli’s career has taken him to resorts, country clubs, trade shows, theaters and other venues along the East Coast. He has performed at the Culpeper Downtown Carnival for many years and wowed children at local schools. He is a USDA-certified animal trainer and magic consultant for “The Carbonaro Effect” on truTV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.