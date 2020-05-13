After a long, COVID-19-induced hiatus, the estate of James and Dolley Madison will once again entertain the public starting Friday.
The historic site’s staff looks forward to welcoming visitors for the first time in months, Montpelier Foundation President Roy F. Young II said in an interview Wednesday.
“We wanted our communities to have access to this outside space that they can visit as a family or people they are sheltering with,” said Young, who also serves as the foundation’s chief executive officer. “Here, they can be inspired by a little history and Mother Nature.”
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday the state will ease some restrictions on businesses Friday, per Phase One of the commonwealth’s reopening plan.
Montpelier, which will open its gates at 9 a.m. Friday, invites people to enjoy its spacious and scenic grounds. Orange County residents will be admitted free.
Strolling Montpelier’s wide-open spaces, hiking its forest trails and admiring its mountain visits should have positive effects on people, Young said.
“I think we’re all missing that sort of experience,” he said. “If we can be that site for people, we hope that will adhere with visitors and they’ll return.”
“We’re banking on the fact that people are feeling similar to me,” Young said. “A lot of folks need to get away from Zoom computer screens and go for a walk, listen to the birds, and hear the leaves rustle. That’s good for the spirit.”
Bringing a blanket and the kids, parents can relax on the 2,700-acre grounds. Visitors can imagine traveling back in time to when the Madisons and their enslaved people lived on the plantation.
Montpelier was the lifelong home of James Madison, the fourth U.S. president, the father of the U.S. Constitution and the architect of the Bill of Rights. His wife, Dolley, became the nation’s first first lady, renowned for her liveliness, social skills and ability as a bridge-building hostess in Washington, D.C.
“We want people to think of Montpelier as a place for recreation, to know that this is a vast space where they can responsibly practice social distancing with enjoyment, and to take advantage of the beautiful historic landscape,” Young said. “Bring your leashed pets, walk our trails in the landmark and demonstration forests, and visit the gardens. Montpelier is in full bloom and we want to share it with you.”
To safely operate the historic site, the staff says groups must be no larger than 10 people.
Visitors should stay 10 feet away from those with whom they are not socially distancing.
At the estate’s gate house, the staff members handing out maps and selling passes will wear masks and gloves. Other staff onsite to help visitors also will wear masks and gloves.
Montpelier encourages visitors to wear masks, but it is not required. Signs throughout the property will remind guests to socially distance from one another.
Ambassadors in the estate’s historic area will greet everyone, communicate what they can do onsite, and monitor whether guests are keeping a safe distance apart, Young said.
For now, all of the estate’s indoor spaces remain closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. That includes the Madisons’ mansion and cellars, the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center and its museum galleries, replica structures in the mansion’s South Yard, the archaeology lab, the Gilmore Cabin, and the 1910 Train Depot.
Because of COVID-19 public-health restrictions, Montpelier won’t offer tours or educational programs, other than interpretive signage.
Montpelier anticipates offering outdoor tours and limited access to its Visitor Center’s Museum Shop and restrooms when the governor’s office issues more directives to ease restrictions and phase in the reopening of Virginia, Young said.
Virtually, Montpelier is open for business, the CEO noted.
Just as it was before the viral crisis struck, it continues to be a place of education, inspiration and American history, he said.
The presidential home, one of Virginia’s historic crown jewels, is engaging the public with podcasts, webinars, blog posts, online courses and social media. Montpelier encourages parents, students and teachers to use and share those resources.
The grounds will be open Thursday through Monday from 9 A.m. to 4 p.m.
Montpelier strongly encourages guests to purchase a pass online, before arriving.
To access the site, visitors can choose from a $10 per-car day pass, a $35 per-car annual grounds pass, or a $50 per-person annual Montpelier membership. Members always have free access to the grounds for the length of their membership. Orange County residents may visit free of charge.
More than a museum of American history and a center for constitutional education, Montpelier shares the enduring legacy of James Madison’s most powerful idea: government by the people.
Montpelier is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site.
For learn more or to buy an entry pass online, visit montpelier.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.