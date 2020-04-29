The Madison Free Clinic is providing free COVID-19 testing for uninsured local adults referred by doctors in Madison, Orange, Greene or Culpeper or the Virginia Dept. of Health.
The clinic recently added a nurse practitioner to its staff and has expanded hours and services, including primary care for Madison County residents. Accepting new patients, the clinic also offers lab tests, dental, vision and nutritional services for uninsured adults.
Free WiFi for any Madison County resident impacted by the pandemic is available 24/7 in the parking lot of the clinic located at 410 N. Main St., behind and down the hill from the Madison County Administration Building.
During this time, patients are asked to call 540/948-3667 before coming to the office.
For information, call or contact info@madisonfreeclinic.org or see madisonfreeclinic.org/ or Madison Free Clinic on Facebook.
