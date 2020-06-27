An employee of the Madison County Department of Emergency Medical Services has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home, Madison County Administrator Jack Hobbs said Saturday.
This employee was known to have had contact with other EMS employees and with members of the all-volunteer Madison County Rescue Squad prior to the diagnosis, Hobbs said in a statement.
The department is following VDH and CDC protocols. Contact tracing by the Virginia Department of Health was expected to begin Saturday morning.
Additional information on the situation will be posted at madisonco.virginia.gov as available.
"As always, Madison County thanks the members of its first responder team (firemen, law enforcement, dispatch, emergency medical/rescue squad, emergency management and others) for their work to keep Madison’s residents safe and healthy," Hobbs said.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Madison County has been on the low end of positive COVID-19 cases, with 43 cases as of June 27 and one death.
Culpeper County leads with 807 positive cases as of Saturday and 10 deaths—one more death than on Friday.
VDH also reported an additional death Saturday in Orange County, which now has three COVID-19 fatalities and 145 cases.
Fauquier County is at 417 cases and six deaths. Rappahannock has 20 diagnosed cases and no deaths.
Districtwide, there have been 20 total deaths and 1,432 cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease.
Statewide, 1,724 people have died from the novel coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.