A grant of $2,000 was given to Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company recently by the Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund at the Boston Foundation which will be used to enhance the company’s operations and training.
“The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company relies upon donations from our community members, as well as partner organizations such as The Gilbert. H. Hood Family Fund to provide a great service to our community,” said company President Jeff Liebold. “Without the help from community partners our 100 percent volunteer department would not be able to provide our essential services as efficiently and safely.”
The Boston Foundation, founded in 1915, is one of the oldest and largest community foundations in the nation. It is made of 1,100 separate charitable funds established by thousands of donors over more than 100 years. Some of the funds are set up for the general benefit of community service organizations.
The Foundation is one of the largest public charities in the nation, bestowing more than $130 million in grants in FY2018. Since 2001, the Boston Foundation has also served as a civic leader for research and discussions across a wide range of challenges facing the nation.
“Grant programs such as The Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund are crucial to volunteer departments such as the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, in Locust Grove,” emphasized Liebold. “I want to thank our nominators, The Boston Foundation and Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund review committee for awarding us this much-needed grant funding.”
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to 899 calls for service in 2019 and serves the various residents, commercial businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of Eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20.
