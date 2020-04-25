The Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper Media Network and Mayor Michael Olinger collaborated Thursday night to light blue the Culpeper Reel LOVEWorks in honor of all the front-line heroes battling the coronavirus pandemic.
I&L's DJing & Event Production provided the blue lights as part of the global 'Light It Blue' movement. Culpeper Light & Power personnel, part of the community's essential workers, installed the temporary blue lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.