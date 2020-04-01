Spring is in the air, and LOVE is back in Culpeper.
On Wednesday morning, the town’s public works department re-installed the refurbished Reel LOVE sculpture back in the pocket park in downtown Culpeper across from the train depot and Museum of Culpeper History.
Local artist Roque Castro welded old metal film reels together to create Culpeper’s first public arts installment in 2012, using materials donated by the Library of Congress Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation. After eight years of wear and tear, the sculpture was in need of new paint and some other cosmetic attention.
The short brick retaining wall that is the sculpture’s home has been rebuilt and moved further away from the street, to allow for more sidewalk space and ample room for tree growth along East Davis Street.
Funded by the town, workers who returned the work of art to its place included Mike Utz, Joey Hensley, Jacob Woodward and Shane Breeden.
“We’re glad to help out,” Hensely said Wednesday morning. “It’s good to have it back in place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.